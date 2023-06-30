Ajit Agarkar Likely to Become Chief Selector After BCCI Plan to Hike Annual Salary: Report

Former Indian all-rounder Ajit Agarkar is all set to become the chief selector as the Board of Control for India (BCCI) are planning to increase the annual salary of the chairman of the selection committee. Ever since former chief selector Chetan Sharma resigned in February, the post had been vacant, after Sharma had been in the midst of a sting operation and had to exit unceremoniously.

Given the remuneration of the BCCI chief selector, which is currently set at Rs 1 crore annually, the apex board were unable to attract any big names as former cricketers managed to earn much higher from their commentary and other roles.

According to a report in the Indian Express, Agarkar is all set to become the next chief selector, after the BCCI promised him a hike in the annual salary. It has been reported that Agarkar has applied to the post and is the front runner, given a lack of big names among the applicants.

The veteran had recently quit his role as assistant coach of Delhi Capitals, and he is now set to take over as the chairman of the selection committee.

For the unversed, Agarkar had applied for the role back in 2020, however, he was not selected back then.

Agarkar will be joined by the likes of Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola, Sridharan Sharath and Shiv Sundar Das, with the latter chipping in as the interim chief selector ever since Sharma’s departure.

The other members of the selection committee are paid Rs 90 lakh each per year.

The report adds that BCCI have decided to hike the salary of the chairman after failing to attract any of the big names, even those who were eligible for the post had distanced themselves since they were getting paid better through commentary and studio expert roles.

Agarkar has been convinced by the BCCI after a promise that the remuneration for the role will be hiked. The former Mumbai captain, he has played 26 Tests, 191 ODI and four T20s for the Indian team. The 45-year-old was part of the Indian team which won the T20 World Cup under MS Dhoni’s captaincy.

According to the BCCI’s criteria to apply for the chief selector’s role, a candidate must have played at least 7 Test matches, or 30 first-class games or 10 ODI matches and 20 first-class matches.