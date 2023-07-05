Ajit Agarkar: Five Reasons Why Former India Cricketer Has Been Appointed as Chief Selector

Trends :ODI World Cup 2023Prithvi ShawSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Here we take a look at the main factors that worked in bringing Ajit Agarkar on board as BCCI's chairman of selectors

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 12:32 IST

New Delhi, India

Ajit Agarkar's first assignment will be picking T20I squad for the West Indies tour. (BCCI Photo)
The long-vacant post of BCCI’s chief of selectors has finally been filled with the appointment of former India star Ajit Agarkar. The cricket board was facing the heat for not being able to find a replacement for Chetan Sharma, the former chairman, who stepped down from the post earlier this year in February.

Agarkar played 26 Tests, 191 ODIs and four T20Is for India between 1998 and 2013.

Here are the five reasons why the 45-year-old made the cut:-

Younger Candidate

The report further claims that the BCCI wanted a younger candidate to oversee the selection process, aiming for someone who has also played T20 cricket.

Prior Experience

Agarkar has dabbled in commentary and coaching following his playing career. However, this is not his first assignment as a selector. He was associated with Mumbai cricket team as its chief selector in the past.

Astute Reader

Agarkar, who took 349 wickets across formats for India, is also highly regarded for his cricketing brain as well. He was most recently associated with IPL franchise Delhi Capitals as part of their support staff.

Better Salary and Push from a Legend

The report claims that the widely floated theory that the reason why BCCI wasn’t able to attract top players for the selector’s role is because the remuneration it offers isn’t considered enough for such a challenging role.

It pays the chief of selector Rs 1 crore annually but Agarkar could earn much more than than through his other commitments. The board has apparently agreed to increase the salary to Rs 3 crore per annum.

Additionally, Agarkar, currently in London, was persuaded by a cricket legend to take up the role.

    • Only Candidate?

    As per a report in Cricbuzz, Agarkar was the only applicant interviewed by the Cricket Advisory Committee. However, officially, BCCI has said the three member CAC “interviewed applicants for the position of one selector."

    first published: July 05, 2023, 12:32 IST
