All You Need to Know About Ajit Agarkar: Team India's Chief Selector Who Smashed the Fastest ODI Fifty

Ajit Agarkar, the former India cricketer, was appointed as the chief selector of the Indian men’s team on Tuesday. A 3-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) unanimously gave a nod to Agarkar’s candidature and recommended him for the chairman’s post, based on the most number of Test matches played among the candidates who applied for the post.

Agarkar was one of the finest players from Mumbai’s cricketing circuit who played for India. He was part of the MS Dhoni-led side which ended up as the champions in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, held in South Africa.

ALSO READ | Ajit Agarkar Appointed Chairman of Senior Men’s Selection Committee

Advertisement

The lanky cricketer from Mumbai made his first-class debut in 1996-97 and went on to play 110 games. He picked up 299 wickets and scored over 3000 runs in a span of 17 years. He represented India in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs and 4 T20Is in which he picked up 58, 288 and 3 wickets respectively. His top performance came in a famous win for India, a match haul of 8 for 160 in Adelaide in 2003-04, which is notably his only five-wicket haul in the longest format of the game.

With the bat in hand, he scored 571 runs in Tests, 1269 runs in ODIs and 15 runs In T20Is. Agarkar still holds the record for the fastest half-century by an Indian batter in ODI, achieved with a 21-ball fifty against Zimbabwe in 2000. He also held the record for being the fastest to reach 50 ODI wickets for nearly a decade, accomplishing the milestone in just 23 matches.

But his maiden and only Test hundred will be remembered for ages which came against England at Lord’s in 2002. After the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly were dismissed after making the least contributions, Agarkar came to the four, smashing 16 fours in his 190-ball knock. But his valiant innings couldn’t avoid a defeat for Ganguly’s team in the chase of 467 and the hosts won the game by 170 runs.

In 2005-06, Agarkar established himself as an ODI specialist but India’s failed campaign in the 2007 World Cup led to his exit from the team. He was dropped for the subsequent Bangladesh tour. Though he made it to the England ODIs but it turned out to be his last outing for India in the 50-over format.

Advertisement

IPL Stint

Agarkar was signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the inaugural season of IPL and picked up 8 wickets in 9 games and scored 54 runs. He played for the franchise for three seasons before moving to Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). He ended his IPL career with 29 wickets in 42 matches.

Post Retirement Assignments

Advertisement

After drawing curtains to his international career in 2007, Agarkar remained active in domestic cricket. He remained a reckoning force in Ranji Trophy for Mumbai, leading the team to its 40th title victory in 2012-13 before hanging up his boots from all forms of cricket.

ALSO READ | After Duleep Trophy Snub, Yash Dhull to Lead India A in Emerging Teams Asia Cup

One of the stalwarts of the game, Agarkar also served as the Chief Selector for the senior Mumbai Team before joining Delhi Capitals as an assistant coach last year.