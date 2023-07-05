Trends :ODI World Cup 2023Prithvi ShawSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
BCCI Hikes Chief Selector's Salary, Here's How Much Ajit Agarkar Will Earn Annually

Chetan Sharma, who stepped down earlier this year in February, was reportedly being paid Rs 1 crore

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 15:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Ajit Agarkar recently left his coaching role with the Delhi Capitals. (BCCI Photo)
One of the main reasons why BCCI struggled to land a high profile name to fill the post of its chief of selectors was the apparent low salary it was offering.

While officially there hasn’t been any word on this, various media reports claim that despite the cricket board making it clear it wants an experienced former India cricketer for the post, it didn’t receive enough application for the post.

Various names were floated in the media before BCCI finally confirmed on Tuesday it has appointed Ajit Agarkar as its chairman of selectors.

Agarkar continues to be a regular presence in Indian cricket circuit thanks to his various roles including that of a selector, commentator and coach.

Besides his cricket acumen and rich experience, what finally seems to have convinced the former India allrounder to accept the role is the fact that BCCI has reportedly agreed to revise the annual pay package it’s going to offer the chief selector.

Chetan Sharma, who stepped down earlier this year in February, was reportedly being paid Rs 1 crore.

Despite the compensation, it wasn’t considered enough with Agarkar reported to be making much more than through other assignments within a year.

BCCI has thus decided to increase the salary threefold and the 45-year-old will be paid Rs 3 crore per year.

The other members of the committee though are paid Rs 90 lakh each annually and a decision on whether they will be given a hike too is yet to be taken.

Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Sridharan Sharath and Salil Ankola are part of the selection panel.

    • After taking over the role, Agarkar’s first task will be to select India’s T20I squad for the West Indies tour during which they will play in a five-match series.

    Indian Test squad, led by Rohit Sharma, has already left for the tour.

