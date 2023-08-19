'Let's Close It..': When Akshay Kumar Sacrificed Crores to Save Delhi Capitals From Massive Losses

Bollywood cricketer Akshay Kumar has a golden heart, the veteran actor helped Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) avoid taking a massive financial hit by terminating his contract and giving up a huge sum of his earnings.

According to former BCCI administrator Amrit Mathur, Akshay showed massive generosity as he gave up a huge sum that the Delhi-based franchise owed him having roped in the Bollywood cricketer as their brand ambassador on a three-year deal.

The agreement took place in the inaugural IPL edition in 2008, however, soon the Daredevils felt the brunt of finances and thus they were seeking to renegotiate the terms of the deal. Due to certain clauses in the contract, the actor had legal rights to get full compensation which he gave up willing to save the franchise a large sum only a year after their existence.

In his book named ‘Pitchside: My Life in Indian Cricket’, Mathur revealed an interesting tale of Khiladi Kumar’s selfless gesture.

“Akshay signed a three-year deal with Delhi Daredevils to shoot promotional films, attend meet and greet events and make appearances at corporate events," wrote Mathur.

“Apart from Kotla act (he performed daring stunts), nothing much happened because DD didn’t know how to leverage him. At the end of the season, during elaborate post-mortem held against backdrop of serious financial losses, DD decided to cancel or renegotiate the contract," he added.

“Akshay’s contract provided no exit; on the contrary, it gave him solid guarantees for a period of three years. DD’s lawyers approached Akshay’s staff, wanting to revisit the contract, but they made no headway. The (legally correct) response from his side was that (the) contract didn’t factor in early termination, and it has run its course with full monetary compensation," Mathur revealed further.

The renowned ex-BCCI administrator recalled how he was chosen to do the tough task of having a word with Akshay who was at the time for his film Chandni Chowk to China. The veteran revealed that he was shocked by the Bollywood actor’s glorious gesture.