'Case of Mistaken Identity': Alastair Cook Apologises for Alex Carry Unpaid Haircut Comment

Australia have a 2-0 lead in the five-match Ashes Test series in England and England look to cut down the arrears in the ongoing third Test at the Headingley. As the traditional series heats up, one of the English game’s finest batsmen, Alastair Cook landed himself in a bit of a pickle following his on-air comments pertaining to Australian keeper Alex Carey’s unpaid haircut.

On Day 1 of the third Test, Cook said, “I got a haircut, and the barber said the Australians had been there as well. He did not know his cricket that well, so he was telling me what they looked like, what they did," the former English skipper began.

“Marnus (Labuschange) was the funny one, then he went David Warner had a haircut, Usman (Khawaja) had a haircut," he continued.

“And then he went ‘There’s another one, Alex (Carey) I think his name is’," Cook quoted the barber as saying.

“And he said he hasn’t paid. It was one of those cash-only ones, and he promised he would have a transfer later in the day, and this was just before he shut. This is a true story, I’m not making it up," Cook said.

“However, he might have paid by now," Cook added on Day 1.

Australian batsman Steve Smith came out in support of his teammate Carey as he said, “I can confirm that Alex Carey has not had a haircut since we were in London. Get your facts right The Sun," on the newly-launched Threads application.

Following this Cook apologised saying, “There’s also been a bit of fuss around on a rainy day, a bit of news about a haircut which might have been discussed on the radio the other day. A case of mistaken identity, so I apologise for the mistaken identity to Alex Carey."