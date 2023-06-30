'If I Make it to 80 That'll be a Miracle': Allan Border Reveals He's Suffering From Parkinson's Since 2016

Former Australian captain Allan Border has revealed that he has been suffering from Parkinson’s disease from 2016. The ailment is a kind of disorder, which affects the nervous system and affects the movement of the body. Border, whose name honours the ‘Border-Gavaskar’ trophy played between India and Australia, is set to turn 68 next month.

Talking about why he didn’t reveal that he was suffering from the disease, Border said that he didn’t want people to feel ‘sorry’ for him.

The veteran in an interview with Newscorp revealed that it’ll be a miracle if he can survive until the age of 80.

“I walked into the neurosurgeon’s and he said straight up, ‘I’m sorry to tell you but you’ve got Parkinson’s’," recalled Border.

He continued, “‘Just the way you walked in. Your arms straight down by your side, hanging not swinging.’ He could just tell."

The Australian legend said that he himself wanted to let people know about his condition before they come to know about it by noticing it.

“I’m a pretty private person and I didn’t want people to feel sorry for me sort of thing, Whether people care you don’t know. But I know there’ll come a day when people will notice," said Border.

In a rather bone-chilling manner, the veteran revealed that his condition is much better than some other people who are suffering from Parkinson’s.

“I get the feeling I’m a hell of a lot better off than most. At the moment I’m not scared, not about the immediate future anyway. I’m 68. If I make 80, that’ll be a miracle. I’ve got a doctor friend and I said if I make 80, that’ll be a miracle, and he said, ‘That will be a miracle,'" the legendary batter stated.

During his playing career which spanned between 1978 to 1994, Border played 156 Test matches, captaining the Australian team in 93 matches. He had the distinction of becoming the first player to score 11,000 runs, before eventually hanging up with boots after getting 11,174.

