'Rayudu Should Have Played': Anil Kumble Slams Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri For 'Huge Blunder' During 2019 ODI World

Chennai Super Kings legend Ambati Rayudu recently announced his retirement from all formats of cricket and it was a fairytale ending to a stellar career for the middle-order batter as he retired having won his sixth IPL title, more than any other player apart from Rohit Sharma who also has six titles.

Just ahead of the IPL 2023 final Rayudu announced his retirement on Twitter, and CSK would go on to clinch the trophy by giving Rayudu a perfect sending-off.

During his trophy-laden career, the middle-order batter failed to cement his place in the Indian team despite featuring regularly in the IPL. During the year 2019, he had his best run with the bat ahead of the ODI World Cup before being axed from the team.

Team India’s woes were well known back then, the team were looking for a number 4 batsman when Rayudu stepped up to the fore. He smashed 602 runs in the 2018 IPL edition before going on to amass a further 639 runs in 21 ODIs. However, when the time for India’s squad selection for the World Cup came around, Rayudu was snubbed, and KL Rahul as well as Vijay Shankar were preferred over him.

Former Indian spinner Anil Kumble feels that it was a ‘major blunder’ from the selection committee as well as then Indian captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri.

“Rayudu should have played the 2019 World Cup. Oh yes, there’s no doubt about it. It was a huge blunder. You prepared him for that role for so long and his name just disappears from the squad. It was surprising nonetheless," said Kumble on Jiocinema while commentating on the IPL 2023 final while the game was delayed due to rain.

Following the axing, Rayudu lashed out at then chief selector MSK Prasad’s comment that ‘Vijay Shankar is a 3D (3 dimensional) player’ remark with an infamous tweet.

The veteran had tweeted, “Just ordered a new set of 3D glasses to watch the World Cup." He would even go on to announce his retirement during the World Cup before taking it back however, he never got to prove his worth again on the international stage.