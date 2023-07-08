Ambati Rayudu Pulls Out of Major League Cricket Citing Personal Reasons

Trends :David WarnerVirat KohliSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Ambati Rayudu was set to be part of the inaugural season of Major League Cricket but has now announced he won't be taking part in the tournament

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 11:29 IST

New Delhi, India

Ambati Rayudu had retired from all forms of Indian cricket after IPL 2023. (Pic Credit: TW/RayuduAmbati)
Ambati Rayudu has pulled out from the inaugural season of Major League Cricket amidst a major BCCI announcement that the board will be formulating a policy dealing with participation of players including those who have retired in overseas T20 leagues.

Rayudu though has cited ‘personal reasons’ behind his decision to withdraw from MLC where he was set to represent Texas Super Kings, the sister franchise of five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings.

“Ambati Rayudu will not be available to participate in the first season of the MLC with Texas Super Kings due to personal reasons. He will continue to cheer for the team from India," TSK said in a brief statement on Twitter.

Rayudu had announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket after playing a vital role in CSK’s record-equaling fifth title win in IPL 2023.

He was slated to return to action with TSK.

The announcement came on the same day of the BCCI Apex meeting in Mumbai on Friday during which the board took a host of decisions including the participation of retired players in foreign leagues.

“BCCI will formulate a policy for its players (including retired players) with respect to their participation in overseas T20 leagues," BCCI said in a media statement.

As per reports the board is mulling over a cooling off period for retired stars before being permitted to take part in other tournaments.

TSK, a Dallas-based franchise, will be led by South African Faf du Plessis during the inaugural MCL, a six-team tournament to be played from July 14.

The star-studded franchise will also feature the likes of David Miller, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo among others.

    • In the initial draft held in March this year, the team had signed Rusty Theron, Calvin Savage, Lahiru Milantha, Milind Kumar, Sami Aslam, Cameron Stevenson, Cody Chetty, Zia Shahzad and Saiteja Mukkamalla.

    Stephen Fleming has been appointed as the head coach while Eric Simmons and Albie Morkel are also part of the support staff.

