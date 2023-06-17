Ambati Rayudu to Join Politics, May Contest Lok Sabha Polls: Report

Ambati Rayudu is gearing up for his second innings after retiring from all forms of Indian cricket. While Rayudu will still be seen in action on the field in USA’s Major League Cricket, the former India player is expected to enter politics as he reportedly plans to contest Lok Sabha elections.

Recently, Rayudu twice met with Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who is also the chief of YSRCP.

According to a report in The Times of India, Jagan wants Rayudu to contest in the next pools but is yet to decide whether he will be fielded in assembly or Lok Sabha Polls.

The report further claimed, quoting sources, that senior politicians in the party think Rayudu should either contest from Ponnur or Guntur West segments for assembly polls and for Lok Sabha elections, he should pick Machilipatnam.

Advertisement

Praising Jagan, the 37-year-old Rayudu had said, “CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is a big inspiration for youngsters entering politics. He is spearheading development in all the regions instead of concentrating on one area."

After winning IPL 2023 with Chennai Super Kings, Rayudu announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket.

Rayudu though will continue playing T20 cricket elsewhere as he’s set to take part in the MCL where he will represent Texas Super Kings, a team owned by CSK.

Recently, in an interview, Rayudu had claimed how his career was hampered by certain individuals.