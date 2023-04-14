America's Major League Cricket Sanctioned by USA Cricket After Dispute Following MLC's Draft

America’s very own T20 league, the Major League Cricket has been approved by USA Cricket, the American board confirmed via a statement.

Following the inaugural MLC 2023 draft, a dispute between USA Cricket and the organisers had threatened Major League Cricket, but they seem to have found neutral ground now.

USA Cricket in the early hours of Friday released a statement confirming that Major League Cricket and Minor League Cricket, both have been sanctioned for the year 2023.

The statement from USA Cricket confirmed that they were working ‘diligently’ with American Cricket Enterprises (ACE), the organising body of the tournament having signed a 50-year commercial rights agreement with the American cricket board back in 2019.

“USAC is pleased to announce the sanctioning of the Major League Cricket (MLC) and Minor League Cricket (MiLC) tournaments for 2023. Over the past few months, we have worked diligently with Ace to ensure that the MLC and MiLC are positioned well to support the growth of cricket in the United States," read the statement.

“We are pleased with Ace‘s commitment and best efforts to include all the current men’s national team players in the major league tournament. Additionally, we look forward to working with Ace to provide governance of the tournaments," the statement informed further.

USA Cricket also revealed that they will ‘review’ their relationship with Ace in the upcoming months.

“Finally, we will review our commercial relationship with Ace over the next few months. We wish all the teams and players much success in this 2023 tournament," read the statement further.

After being sanctioned, both tournaments have been given green light, ICC, the global cricketing body had earlier deemed MLC and Minor League Cricket as “disapproved".

The apex board also asked its member nations to not issue NOCs to their players to participate in either event, but after getting sanctioned, that stumbling block would also perish.

The inaugural edition of the MLC will kick-start in July with the five franchises from Los Angeles, San Francisco, Texas, Seattle, Washington DC and New York set to take part. Four of the five franchises are also backed by IPL owners, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

