Amol Muzumdar Set to Become Head Coach of Indian Women's Cricket Team: Report

Amol Mazumdar is set to take over as the head coach of the Indian women’s cricket team. The Ranji veteran had impressed in the interviews conducted by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) in Mumbai on Monday. The committee comprising Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe and Sulakshana Naik found Muzumdar’s interview most impressive, especially being the only shortlisted candidate who appeared for the same in person.

The other candidates who were interviewed included former Durham coach Jon Lewis and Tushar Arothe who had resigned in 2018 as the head coach for the Indian Women’s team.

As per PTI, the CAC found Amol’s presentation with his clear plans for the team the most impressive.

Muzumdar was most recently the head coach of the Mumbai Ranji side and has had stints with IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals and the South African national team.

This progress comes days before India’s tour of Bangladesh as the women’s team did not have a head coach since December 2022, ever since Ramesh Powar was sacked from the position.

Amol Muzumdar is likely to receive a two-year contract and will be expected to help the team win their maiden ICC title.

One of the biggest challenges that the team faces is winning the big games with the team having built the reputation of losing the knockout games.

Muzumdar highlighted fitness as a key area of improvement for the women’s cricket team and stated the need for full-fledged support staff as well as mental health specialists in order to improve the team physically and mentally.

As per the report, a Board mentioned that Muzumdar is fully aware of what the team needs to get to the next level.

“The CAC was most impressed with Amol’s presentation who was very clear in his plans for the women’s team. The other presentations were good too but he was by far the best. He will most likely be recommended for the job," a BCCI official told PTI.