Amol Muzumdar, Milap Mewada and Conor Williams in Race for Baroda Head Coach Hot Seat

Amol Muzumdar, Milap Mewada and Conor Williams have all put in their names for the head coach position of Baroda cricket team

Published By: Amrit Santlani

PTI

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 22:50 IST

New Delhi, India

Amol Mujumdar has applied for the head coach position of Baroda cricket team (Twitter Image)
Former Mumbai batter Amol Muzumdar has applied to be the next head coach of Baroda alongside locals Milap Mewada and Conor Williams.

Muzumdar has also been linked with the head coach role with the Indian women’s cricket team. The BCCI is expected to name Ramesh Powar’s replacement soon.

“Muzumdar has applied, as well as Milap Mewada and Conor Williams. The Apex Council take the final call next week," said Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Secretary Ajit Lele.

Most recently, Muzumdar coached the Mumbai team and has also had coaching stints with IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals and the South Africa national team when it toured India in 2019.

    • Australian Dav Whatmore coached Baroda in the past two seasons but failed to take the team to the playoffs.

    The BCA has now decided to appoint a local coach.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    About the Author

    Amrit Santlani

    first published: June 15, 2023, 22:50 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 22:50 IST
