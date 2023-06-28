Amol Muzumdar, Tushar Arothe in Fray For Indian Women's Team Coaching Role; Ajit Agarkar Favourite For Chief Selector

The Indian Women’s cricket team will get its new head coach on June 30, ahead of the Harmanpreet Kaur-led unit’s tour of Bangaldesh next month. Ever since former coach Ramesh Powar was sacked from his role back in December, no permanent appointment has been made by the BCCI, with batting coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar chipping in as head coach during the T20 World Cup in South Africa earlier this year.

As per a report in PTI, former South African national team coach Amol Muzumdar, who has also had a stint with IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals is one of the front-runners for the head coach role of the women’s team, alongside former coach Arothe.

Muzumdar is also in talks to become the head coach of the Baroda cricket team, but he is likely to attend the interview which will be held in Mumbai for the coaching job of the Indian women’s team as well, which will take place later this month.

Former Durham coach Jon Lewis has applied for the top job and the final candidate will be named on June 30 by the Cricket Advisory Committee which includes Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe and Sulakshana Naik.

“The interviews will be conducted on Friday," a BCCI official told PTI.

Harmanpreet and Co. have been promising but they have lost many games in the knockout matches, in the past five years, and thus a new coach will be announced for the side before they jet off for the tour of Bangaldesh. The women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will take place in Bangladesh next year and the Indian team will have their sights set firmly on winning the coveted ICC trophy.

Elsewhere, the CAC are also likely to appoint the chief selector for the Indian men’s team. Ever since former chief selector Chetan Sharma’s controversial exit earlier this year, the position has been vacant.

Former Indian bowler Ajit Agarkar is seen as the front-runner for the chief selector post for which the interviews are likely to be held on July 1.

