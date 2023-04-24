Amul's Birthday Wish For Sachin Tendulkar Takes Fans On Nostalgic Joy Ride

Celebrating Sachin Tendulkar’s 50th birthday, Amul, known for its quirky topicals and social media posts, took a walk down the memory lane. The official Twitter page of the dairy brand shared a video compilation of its past topical marking momentous feats from the career of the legendary Indian cricketer.

The clip shows Tendulkar’s storied journey, right from being a little kid to becoming a legend of the game. After enjoying a series of creative masterpieces, in the last frame, viewers can see the Amul girl writing “100" on the back of Tendulkar’s Blue jersey to mark the Indian opener’s monumental record of 100 international centuries.

Amul’s post hardly took any time in grabbing the eyeballs of the Indian fans.

While some showed their admiration for Sachin Tendulkar in the comment section, others praised Amul’s creativity and unique ideas to make a topic more engaging.

A user wrote, “Nostalgia of being amused by Amul ads through the years hits hard."

A user labelled Amul’s post as “a time capsule for 90s kids"

This person lauded Amul for its out-of-the-box marketing ideas and wrote, “Amul’s funny and eye-catching hoardings have brought a smile to millions of passers-by."

Here are some other reactions:

Arguably the most complete batter of his time, Tendulkar remained a dominating figure in cricket for more than two decades since making debut for India at age of 16. He represented India in 200 Tests and 463 ODIs, aggregating 15921 and 18426 runs in the respective formats.

Tendulkar announced his retirement from 50-over cricket in December 2012 but continued playing the longest format for one more year.

Following his memorable 200th Test, Tendulkar finally bid adieu to international cricket in November 2013.

