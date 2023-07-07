Trends :ODI World Cup 2023Prithvi ShawSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » 'Announcing Something Special on My Birthday, 8th July... Stay Tuned': What is Sourav Ganguly's Surprise?

'Announcing Something Special on My Birthday, 8th July... Stay Tuned': What is Sourav Ganguly's Surprise?

Sourav Ganguly will turn 51 on July 2023. Ahead of his bitrhday, his latest social media, in which he talks about an announcement, has left the fans curious

Reported By: Kamalika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 16:53 IST

Kolkata, India

Sourav Ganguly set to surprise his fans on his birthday on 8th July
Sourav Ganguly set to surprise his fans on his birthday on 8th July

Former India captain chief Sourav Ganguly will turn 51 on Saturday. But before his birthday, he left his fans utterly confused. Taking to his official Twitter handle on Friday, the ex-BCCI shared a picture in which he could be writing ‘Learning with…’ on a white paper. The picture has created huge suspense among his fans on social as they have been making unending guesses in the comment section of the tweet.

Sourav Ganguly, fondly known as ‘Dada’, shared a picture shared the picture a day ahead of his 51st Birthday and wrote, “You asked & its here! Announcing something special on my birthday, 8th July … stay tuned."

The fans have no clue what the former cricketer is speaking about. While some have guessed that Ganguly is set to start his innings in the field of politics while others speculate about his biopic.

According to sources close to Ganguly, the shoot for the former cricketer’s biopic is likely to begin soon. Earlier in the month of May, producers Ankur Garg and Luv Ranjan met Ganguly at his Kolkata residence and the shooting shall commence by the end of 2023. How it will be shot, what all be there; all these details have already been discussed.

As far as his announcement is concerned, News18 understands that Ganguly will be announcing his much-awaited biopic and will also launch an app.

“This post by Dada is a teaser campaign that’s for sure, whatever he announces we will be happy because he is our icon," says Rohan Roy big fan of Sourav Ganguly.

To make the fans more curious, Ganguly dropped another video, a showreel from his playing days and wrote, “The support & love keeps us going. Few more hours to go …"

    • Though another section of fans believes that Ganguly might plunge into politics but sources close to him are sure that politics is still not on his plate. The speculations around him stepping into politics are going on since and have become a common gossip in Bengal’s political circle.

