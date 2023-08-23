Suryakumar Yadav's Epic 'Running Technique' Remark For Virat Kohli on Anushka Sharma's Post Goes Viral

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2023, Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli have been rested by the BCCI as the Indian players head to Bengaluru for a special preparatory camp for the continental competition which Sri Lanka and Pakistan will co-host.

Suryakumar who retained his place at the top of the latest ICC T20I rankings released on Wednesday despite being rested for the three-match T20I series against Ireland decided to take a cheeky dig at Kohli.

The post shared by Anushka on Instagram featured the renowned Bollywood actress running alongside her husband Virat as both of them promoted a sportswear brand in the sponsored post.

Advertisement

IND vs IRE, 3rd T20 Cricket Match Live Score

SKY though decided to pull Kohli’s leg as he mentioned that Virat’s running technique wasn’t enough to keep up with his wife Anushka.

While Virat and Suryakumar had a heated faceoff in IPL years ago, the duo have grown fond of each other in recent years and their bromance was visible off the field too.

“Bhaiya thoda running technique halka padra hai apka," commented SKY on Anushka’s viral post. Surya’s hilarious remark garnered more than 7000 likes.

Both Surya and Kohli were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday as they left for Bengaluru ahead of India’s preparatory camp for Asia Cup 2023.

ALSO READ| Chandrayaan-3: India Players Celebrate Historic Event in Dublin, Rohit Sharma; Virat Kohli Lead Wishes

Advertisement

Apart from the aforementioned duo, India captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan were also papped at the airport.