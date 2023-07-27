Arjun Tendulkar Flaunts His Six Pack Abs in Latest Instagram Post, Sets Internet Ablaze

Ever since Virat Kohli was made captain of the Indian cricket team, the legendary wicketkeeper batter has inspired many players of the young generation, setting a standard in terms of fitness. Kohli who himself is very strict in terms of his diet and fitness, has been the leading figure for many of the current crop of players, who are all known to have lean bodies, including the likes of KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill.

Arjun Tendulkar has also joined the trend as he recently gave his fans a glimpse of his six-pack abs as the youngster shared a shirtless mirror selfie on his Instagram.

The son of legendary Indian opener Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun has been working hard in the gym as reflected in his latest social media post that would have sent many fans into a frenzy.

Many current players of the Indian team are known for having lean bodies as they followed in the footsteps of Kohli who continues to go strong even at the age of 34, having recently smashed his 76th international century during the second Test versus West Indies in Trinidad.

Virat has made many sacrifices to achieve peak fitness, including giving up on his favourite butter chicken, and it seems the next generation of superstars including the likes of Shubman and Arjun are not behind.

Tendulkar junior who is currently playing for South Zone in the Deodhar Trophy 2023, seemingly shared a mirror selfie from his hotel room.

The 23-year-old six-pack abs were clearly visible, showing that he has been working incredibly hard on his fitness.

For the unversed, Arjun had recently been called up by the BCCI for a 20-day camp at BCCI and he will be looking to impress in the upcoming domestic season after finally making his Mumbai Indians debut last year.