Arjun Tendulkar Makes IPL Debut: Sara Supports Brother From Stands, Father Sachin Has Intense Chat Before Match

Arjun Tendulkar’s long wait finally ended on Sunday he got a chance to play in the Indian Premier League match for the first time. Arjun, who is the son of batting great Sachin Tendulkar, received his debut IPL camp on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium for the much-anticipated match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

It was a big day for Tendulkar and his family as Arjun’s sister Sara was also present at the stadium to support his brother on the big occasion. She was seen cheering for Arjun who started the bowling attack for Mumbai Indians in the mega clash.

The 23-year-old also chatted with his father Sachin before the match as several photos of their catch-up went viral on social media.

Sachin, who will turn 50 later this month, is also the team mentor of Mumbai Indians has earlier stated that he doesn’t involve himself in the team selections and leaves that to the team management to take the call.

“And if we speak about selection, I have never involved myself in selection. I leave all these things to the (team) management because that is how I have always functioned," Tendulkar said last year on his YouTube channel.

Arjun received his debut cap from Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma who also had a word with him while giving him the precious cap which the 23-year-old is going to cherish for a very long time.

Arjun was signed by Mumbai Indians for the first time in IPL 2021 auction for INR 20 Lakh. He was released ahead of the 2022 mega auction and MI re-signed him for INR 30 Lakh last season.

Meanwhile, Rohit caught a stomach bug, and Suryakumar Yadav, who stepped in to lead in his absence, won the toss and elected to bowl first a the Wankhede Stadium here.

“The pitch looks dry and there’s a history at this ground of teams chasing better. Duan Jansen comes in, that’s the only change," Yadav said at the toss.

