Rohit Sharma is not only a world-class batter but is also known for his spontaneous and unfiltered comments that often leave the viewers in splits. Be it a presser or his conversation with teammates on the field, Rohit is always on the song with his talks. On Friday, the stump mic captured the voice of the Indian captain when he was batting in the final session. He was heard asking someone to move a fan aside who was standing closer to the sightscreen.

The video of the incident went viral on social media in which Rohit could be seen animated over the fan who seemed to be distracting the Indian skipper. He was also heard yelling ‘hata usko’ (move him aside) as he was keen on getting back on the strike.

India were 36 for no loss at stumps on Friday evening. On Saturday morning, Rohit reached a remarkable milestone, joining the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in an elite list of Indian batters. After scoring four more runs in the morning session, Rohit completed 17000 runs in international cricket for India.

Rohit could have gone past MS Dhoni’s tally of 17092 runs but he was dismissed by Matthew Kuhnemann with the first hour of play on the third day of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad. The Australia spinner bowled a short delivery which Rohit looked to punch into the off side. However, the ball seemed to get stuck on the wicket as the Indian skipper ended up hitting it uppishly straight into the hands of Marnus Labuschagne at cover.

Meanwhile, opener Shubman Gill looked in sublime touch to slam an unbeaten 65 off 119 balls as India reached 129/2 in 37 overs at lunch on day three.

In a session where Australia’s bowlers rarely looked threatening, Gill drove, pulled and slashed his way to reaching a half-century. While he was patient against spinners, he fully cashed on the pace from an expensive Mitchell Starc. Giving him company at the crease is Cheteshwar Pujara, who is looking in excellent touch in his 22 not out off 46 balls.

