'Ungli Nahi Utha Raha...': Arshad Khan Fumes at Umpires, Prabhsimran Displays Incredible Sportsmanship | WATCH

Mumbai Indians defeated Punjab Kings by 6 wickets after an incredible batting show from Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan which helped Rohit Sharma’s side chase down Punjab’s total of 214 runs, with seven balls to spare. With the win, the five-time IPL champs propelled themselves back into contention for IPL 2023 playoffs race.

Having won the toss and electing to bowl first, Rohit’s side began the match on a positive note as Mumbai Indians youngster Arshad Khan removed the dangerous Prabhsimran Singh early.

The Punjab opener could only score 9 runs before he ended up giving away a thick outside edge while trying to play a delivery well wide of the off-stump, Singh aimed to collect a boundary but ended up giving away a catch to Ishan Kishan.

While Khan let out a huge appeal the umpire didn’t flinch, with the MI bowler convinced that he had got the wicket, let out an angry outburst which was caught on the stump mic.

Prabhsimran though showed incredible sportsmanship and decided to walk back to the dugout, and the rest of the Mumbai Indians players congratulated Arshad subsequently.

Ungli nahi utha raha hai, itna bada aawaz aaya (He’s not raising the finger despite such a loud sound)," Arshad was heard screaming and his outburst was caught on the stump mics.

Despite the early setback, PBKS would go on to score 214/3 courtesy of Liam Livingstone’s unbeaten 82-run knock in 42 balls, while Jitesh Sharma returned unbeaten at 49 in 27 balls to help their side post a massive total.

Piyush Chawla picked up two wickets for Mumbai, alongside Arshad’s dismissal of Prabhsimran.

In reply, Rohit and Co suffered a huge blow in their chase as the skipper himself failed to open his account and departed after playing 3 balls, his partner Ishan Kishan would go on to smash 75 runs in 41 balls.

Suryakumar Yadav was among the impact subs for MI and he came on to smash 66 in 31 balls, hitting a second-consecutive fifty this season, third overall in IPL 2023.

