Arshdeep Singh Breaks 2 LED Stumps: Did You Know Cost of Each is Worth 5 IPhone 14 Pro Max!

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no. 31, between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), was yet another final-over thriller of the season. Mumbai’s chase of 215 went down the wire with 16 runs needed off the last six deliveries. The likes of Cameron Green and Suryakumar Yadav had set the base for a startling finish but Arshdeep Singh produced a rollicking last over, thumping the five-time champions by 13 runs.

The left-arm quick from Punjab castled Mumbai Indians batters Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera on consecutive deliveries while his Yorkers broke the stump into halves on both occasions. Arshdeep’s deliveries were so accurate that the ball hit exactly where the camera hole was, breaking the stick into two pieces, one with the stump mic flying out.

But did you know how much one LED stump costs?

The cost of a set of LED stumps with camera and Zing bails in cricket can vary depending on several factors such as the brand, design, and features. In general, the cost of a high-end set of LED stumps with camera and Zing bails can range from several thousand dollars to tens of thousands of dollars.

For example, the Zing system, which includes LED stumps with cameras and Zing bails, can cost around $40,000 to $50,000 [ INR 32 lakhs to 41 lakhs] for a complete system with multiple sets of stumps and bails. Other companies like StumpVision and Intelliconn also offer similar systems that can range in price from $5,000 to $20,000. [INR 4 lakhs to 16 lakhs]

It’s important to note that the cost may vary based on several factors such as the vendor, location, and availability. It’s always a good idea to do some research and compare prices before making a purchase decision.

And as per several media reports, the cost of one stump broken by Arshdeep ranges somewhere between INR 8-10 lakhs. Just imagine what a common man could buy with that much money - a lot of iPhones or a decent sports bike or a budget SUV.

Inception of stump cameras

The concept of using cameras in stumps was first introduced in cricket in the year 2008. The idea was initially proposed by an Australian company named BBG Sports, which was later acquired by the British company Stump Cam Ltd.

The first time the technology was used in a professional cricket match was during an ODI (One Day International) game between Australia and South Africa in Johannesburg on March 23, 2008. The technology was then further developed and refined by several other companies, including Zing and Intel, and has since become a common feature in professional cricket matches around the world.

