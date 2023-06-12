WATCH: Arshdeep Singh Shines in County, Traps England Wicketkeeper to Bag His Maiden Wicket

Young Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh picked up his maiden wicket for Kent in the ongoing County Championship Division 1 on Monday. The left-arm quick trapped Surrey wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury.

Arshdeep joined the club after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 in which he represented the Punjab Kings. He made his County debut on Sunday, and a day later, he found his maiden wicket in the 22nd over of the Surrey innings.

The video of Arshdeep’s maiden wicket was shared on the official Twitter handle of the County Championship. He bowled from over the wicket and angled the ball into the batter. Foakes was caught on the crease and was struck on the pads.

Arshdeep went on have another wicket to his kitty as Kent bundled out Surrey for 145, taking a first-innings lead of 156 runs.

Earlier, Kent had a terrible start after opting to bat first. Openers Tawanda Muyeye and Ben Compton added 34 runs to the first wicket before Surrey bowlers Sean Abbot and Jordan Clark ran through the Kent top-order.

