Arshdeep Singh's Magic Continues in County, Grabs 2 Wickets Against Northamptonshire: WATCH

India pacer Arshdeep Singh continues to shine in his maiden County stint for Kent. After bagging a 4-wicket match haul on his debut against Surrey, the left-arm quick added two more scalps to his credit in the second against Northamptonshire.

Arshdeep made the new Dukes ball talk after the opposition opted to bat first. His first spell was enough to dismantle the Northamptonshire top-order as he removed opener Emilio Gay for 15 and then got rid of skipper Luke Procter in an identical way; Kent Captain Jack Leaning grabbing both the catches at the second slip.

The videos of the dismissals affected by Arshdeep were shared on the official Instagram handle of Kent CCC. Check it out here.

Arshdeep returned figures of 2/56 in 15 over. Australian pacer Wes Agar claimed the second five-wicket haul of his first-class career while off-spinner Hamidullah Qadri scalped 3 wickets, helping Sussex restrict Northamptonshire to a modest 237. Batsman Rob Keogh led the fightback for Northamptonshire with a fine 97 while Sam Whiteman (40) Tom Taylor (35) and Saif Zaib (26) made notable contributions.

In his previous, Arshdeep bagged his maiden County wicket by trapping Surrey wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes in front and then cleaned up tailender Daniell Woraal for 12. But his best dismissal came in the second innings when he knocked over ton-up Jamie Smith.

Earlier, Arshdeep had stated that India’s head coach Rahul Dravid played a key role in his move to Kent.

