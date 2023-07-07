As Sourav Ganguly Teases Birthday Suspense, Sources Close to 'Dada' Bet on Biopic Over Politics

Cricket? Politics? Biopic? What could former India skipper Sourav Ganguly announce on his 51st birthday on July 8? The former BCCI president whipped up a frenzy with his teaser on Thursday and a follow-up countdown on Friday.

“You asked & it’s here! Announcing something special on my birthday, 8th July … stay tuned," Ganguly posted on Facebook along with a photo of him writing on a notepad. The words “leading with" in all capital letters could be seen on the page.

On Friday, he tweeted a video montage of memorable moments from his cricketing career, with the caption: “The support & love keeps us going. Few more hours to go …"

This is not the first time Ganguly finds himself in the middle of a ‘will he, won’t he’ political buzz.

At one time, he was rumoured to be the man BJP wanted to rope in for a leadership role in the party’s West Bengal unit, as it was looking for a face to counter Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. However, the master cricketer has steered away from politics, confining himself to cricket administration. His departure as BCCI president in October last year too became the subject of political mudslinging between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress.

The upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, too, have stirred the pot as the BJP can send one MP from West Bengal to the Upper House.