As Sourav Ganguly Teases Birthday Suspense, Sources Close to 'Dada' Bet on Biopic Over Politics

Sources close to Sourav Ganguly claim politics is not on the former cricketer’s mind right now. They think the announcement on July 8, Ganguly’s 51st birthday, could be around a biopic and the launch of an app

Reported By: Kamalika Sengupta

Edited By: Nitya Thirumalai

CNN-News18

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 16:50 IST

Kolkata, India

This is not the first time Sourav Ganguly finds himself in the middle of a ‘will he, won’t he’ political buzz. (PTI/File)
This is not the first time Sourav Ganguly finds himself in the middle of a ‘will he, won’t he’ political buzz. (PTI/File)

Cricket? Politics? Biopic? What could former India skipper Sourav Ganguly announce on his 51st birthday on July 8? The former BCCI president whipped up a frenzy with his teaser on Thursday and a follow-up countdown on Friday.

“You asked & it’s here! Announcing something special on my birthday, 8th July … stay tuned," Ganguly posted on Facebook along with a photo of him writing on a notepad. The words “leading with" in all capital letters could be seen on the page.

On Friday, he tweeted a video montage of memorable moments from his cricketing career, with the caption: “The support & love keeps us going. Few more hours to go …"

This is not the first time Ganguly finds himself in the middle of a ‘will he, won’t he’ political buzz.

At one time, he was rumoured to be the man BJP wanted to rope in for a leadership role in the party’s West Bengal unit, as it was looking for a face to counter Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. However, the master cricketer has steered away from politics, confining himself to cricket administration. His departure as BCCI president in October last year too became the subject of political mudslinging between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress.

The upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, too, have stirred the pot as the BJP can send one MP from West Bengal to the Upper House.

    • Sources close to dada, as Ganguly is fondly known, however, claim politics is not on the legendary cricketer’s mind right now. They think the announcement could be around a biopic and the launch of an app.

    The biopic in the works is being produced by Luv Films and the shooting could commence at the end of 2023, sources told News18. The cricketer met producers Ankur Garg and Luv Ranjan at his Kolkata home in May.

    first published: July 07, 2023, 16:25 IST
    last updated: July 07, 2023, 16:50 IST
