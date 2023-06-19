'26th Time in a Row': England Cricket Celebrates Incredible Feat Achieved in First Ashes Test

England bowled out Australia for 386 in the first innings of the opening Ashes Test securing a lead of seven runs. It was the 26th time in a row that they had bowled out their opponents.

Pacers Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson picked up three wickets each in the first innings to help England secure a narrow lead.

Sharing a clip of the dismissals, England cricket tweeted, “All 10 Australian first innings wickets. The 26th time in a row we’ve bowled out our opponents.

Users started flooding the comments section praising the terrific feat achieved by the Ben Stokes-led side.

“That Khawaja wicket is so satisfying, skittles everywhere," responded a fan.

“Fewer dropped catches would’ve made it sooner," noted another Twitter user.

Others had mixed feelings about England’s overall performance in the first innings. Not everyone was happy about the declaration and the misfields during the game just made the situation apparently worse.

English fielders dropped two important catches of Cameron Green and Alex Carey. Had the mishaps not taken place, the scoreline could have been a little poorer for the Aussies.

This person did not seem quite impressed with the lead the hosts secured in the first innings at the Edgbaston.

“Yep, and by not letting them bowl us out, you might just have cost us the match," replied another social media user.

While Stokes’ decision to declare the game at 393 while losing 8 wickets was called as bold, it was met with intense criticism too.