'Advantage to England..': Wasim Jaffer's Blunt Take on Ben Stokes' Side After 'Big Moment' During Ashes 2nd Test

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer feels that England got a big advantage after a ‘big moment’ during the 2nd Test turned the tide in the favour of Ben Stokes’ side.

Australian spin legend Nathan Lyon got injured during his 100th Test at the Lord’s on Day 2, which in Jaffer’s opinion, gave an ‘advantage’ to England given the importance of Lyon in the Australian bowling attack.

On Day 3, June 30, Lyon was seen walking to the Lord’s on crutches, and while no official update was shared by the Australian team, it seemed that Lyon was set to miss the ongoing second Test and maybe even more games during the ongoing Ashes 2023.

A further elaborate examination of the injury might be done after the second Test, however, given the spin legend’s importance in the Aussie side, Jaffer felt Stokes’ side were in the driving seat if Lyon ends up missing the entire series.

“Injury to Lyon big moment in the series if he’s unavailable for this Test and further as well. Advantage to Eng as Lyon’s such a key part of that bowling unit. #Ashes23," tweeted Jaffer.

The injury to Lyon came on Day 2 as he ran full speed to take a catch during the second session, the ball dropped just ahead of the spinner but he was seen grimacing in pain.

Lyon went off the field, and the physios tended to him but by the looks it, it appeared that it was a big blow to Australia. As fate would have it, however, Pat Cummins’ side struggled on Day 2 without their key wicket-taker however, on Day 3 they came out all guns blazing.

Steve Smith bowled on Day 2, while Travis Head bowled successfully and picked up two wickets as England suffered an astonishing collapse.