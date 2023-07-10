Ashes 2023: Amid David Warner's Slump vs Stuart Broad, Michael Clarke Feels Australia Have 2 Choices

After losing to England in the third Ashes Test, Australia have some issues to address before they take on the field in the next clash. Australia will have a break of 10 days ahead of the next Test that is going to take place in Manchester.

While the team managed to win the first two games of the ongoing Ashes series, their playing eleven has not looked like a done deal. Former Australian Captain, Michael Clarke talked about the situation at hand and what changes Australia can make to better their combination.

Clarke questioned David Warner’s place in the playing eleven for the next game. Speaking on Sky Sports Radio, “Tell me what they do now … The No.1 issue is you’ve stuck with (David) Warner, given him every opportunity, and (Stuart) Broad’s still got his number. Is it time?"

The veteran Australian opener’s form has been the talk of the town, a good start in the opening Test and a gritty fifty in the Lord’s game are the only upside for him in the series. David Warner was dismissed by Stuart Broad in both the innings of the 3rd Test and it was the 17th time in his career that he was dismissed by the English bowler.

Pat Cummins while speaking post-match also didn’t guarantee Warner’s place in the team for the upcoming match. When asked about Warner’s place in the side, Cummins said, “We’ll keep all our options open. We’ve got nine or 10 days now, so we’ll take a deep breath."

Clarke suggested that Australia have options to which they can look to open the innings alongside Usman Khawaja. He said that Marnus Labuschagne hasn’t been scoring the number of runs a number 3 batsman should score. The former Aussie skipper suggested that Labuschagne could be promoted to the opening slot in place of Warner and Smith can bat at number 3.

