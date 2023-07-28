Ashes 2023 Highlights ENG vs AUS 5th Test Day 2: Australia Bundle Out For 295 at Stumps

Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: July 28, 2023, 23:55 IST
London, United Kingdom (UK)
Ashes 2023 AUS vs ENG Highlights: Australia led England by 12 runs at the end of a tense and fluctuating second day to leave the final Ashes Test at The Oval on a knife-edge on Friday. Steve Smith’s patient 71 was the backbone of Australia’s 295 in reply to England’s 283 and a ninth-wicket partnership of 49 between Pat Cummins and Todd Murphy edged the touring side ahead. Australia, 2-1 up in the series and bidding to win the Ashes in England for the first time since 2001, were bowled out just before the close. The day has been an entertaining one. Things were dull until lunch.
The day has been an entertaining one. Things were dull until lunch. Stuart Broad lit things up with the dismissal of Marnus Labuschagne. Marnus was struggling all throughout the innings due to a lack of intent. The same goes for most Aussie batters. England will be the happier side.
Stokes takes yet another blinder as Root helps finish the Australian batting. lineup.
Australia 295: Pat Cummins 36(86) c. B Stokes b. J Root
Fantastic knock by Murphy as England finally get the breakthrough. Woakes kept it simple, just short of good length but Murphy missed it and is gone LBW.
Australia 288/9: Todd Murphy 34(39) LBW b. C Woakes
Australia finally pick up the lead thanks to Murphy’s heroics. His 30 off 31 deliveries has come at a crucial stage where England looked to clean up the Australian batters.
Todd Murphy with some answers to the short balls from Wood. The Aussies are now 10 runs from levelling England’s total.
Smith gets himself out in the most bizarre way as he pulls one back but mistimes the shot for an easy catch by Bairstow.
Australia 239/8: Steve Smith 71(123) c. J Bairstow b. C Woakes
Australia is putting up a small fight as Cummins and Smith are putting up a partnership. Smith will be looking to take most of the strike.
A tough call for Nitin Menon as Bairstow had already dislodged the bails but did not have the ball. Eventually, the right call was given as Australia get away by a fine margin.
England will walk off the session as the happier bunch with 6 wickets in the session. Stokes’s side will look to clean up the rest of the tailenders.
Mark Wood uses his pace to finish Starc’s innings off. Short delivery which Starc found uncomfortable and Duckett grabbed the catch.
Australia: 185/7: Mitchell Starc 7(18) c. B Duckett b. M Wood
Root has come to the party as Carey could not resist the temptation to hit as he gave Stokes a basic catch. Starc comes in
Australia: 170/6: Alex Carey 10(23) c. B Stokes b. J Root
Anderson was brought into the attack and finally has luck on his side as he swung the ball inside, edged the bat and hit the stumps. Australia looks to be in real trouble.
Australia- 151/5; Mitchell Marsh 16(28) b. J Anderson
Mitch Marsh going against the run of play as he smashes Broad off for a six. Might be the intent that Australia were lacking in the first session.
In only his second over after lunch, Broad picked the wicket of Travis Head. He used the out-swing which edged to Bairstow.
Australia- 127/4: Travis Head 4(5) c. J Bairstow b. S Broad
Broad is at it again, he bowled it full and the swing led to Khawaja missing it completely. Khawaja burns a review for it as he is dismissed by LBW. Travis Head comes in.
Australia: 115/3: Usman Khawaja 47(157) lbw b. S Broad
England will start the post-lunch session with Stuart Broad who is now bowling from the Vauxhall End.
England will be happy with the wicket of Labuschagne but Khawaja is looking dangerous. Australia will hope that both Khawaja and Smith will be able to set big scores.
After Smith’s two consecutive boundaries off Anderson, Wood has been maintaining the aggression off the other end as England will be looking to pick more wickets.
Smith walks in at Number 4 as England will look to put more pressure on the Aussies.
Joe Root with a screamer at first slip. Labuschagne nicked the ball and Bairstow completely missed it but Root came in with the assist as England got the breakthrough.
Australia 91/2: Marnus Labuschagne 9(82) c. J Root b. M Wood
The first session has come to an end as both sides had their moments. England despite not picking up wickets have bowled in the right areas. Australia has also batted well by not playing unnecessarily and only going against the balls that are really close to the stumps.
Broad attempted to use the in-swing into the pads, but the excess swing proved to be expensive as the ball went on for four byes.
Stuart Broad has been brought into the attack as England will be eyeing a breakthrough. Chris Woakes will be bowling from the other end.
Confirmation as Moeen Ali will not be bowling today due to the groin injury he picked up in England’s first innings.
Khawaja who has been patiently waiting, scores the first boundary off the bat as Anderson is still looking out of touch.
A short ball that swung in, but Alex Carey was not able to save that as the Australians conceded four byes.
Jimmy Anderson and Mark Wood start with maiden overs, both England pacers utilising the overcast conditions really well. Australia remain at 61/1, trailing England by 222 runs. Marnus Labuschagne batting at 2 off 29, Khawaja at 26 off 81.
England have it all to do on Day 2, Ben Stokes’ side suffered an astonishing batting collapse before Harry Brook guided them to 283 runs. Australia trail by 222 runs, the England bowlers will be raring for early wickets on Day 2.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Ashes 2023 5th Test Day 2, it’s all to play for between England and Australia. The Aussies finished Day 1 at 61/1, trailing England (283) by 222 runs. Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja remained unbeaten overnight and will be hoping to cut down England lead.
On the last ball before the end of play, Jonny Bairstow threatened Marnus Labuschagne with a run-out similar to how the Englishman was dismissed himself by Alex Carey however, the Aussie batter was well within his crease.
Ricky Ponting while discussing the play on Day 1 was pelted with grapes and it would only go on to add more heat to the historic rivalry. As far as the on-field matters are concerned, Australia trail England by 222 runs ahead of Day 2.
Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja helped Pat Cummins’ side post a score of 61/1 at stumps after having restricted England to 283 runs. Cummins had won the toss and elected to bowl first, with the hosts suffering a total collapse as they were reeling at 73/3 before Harry Brook smashed 85 runs in 91 balls.
Ben Duckett had earlier scored 41 while Ali added 34 however, the rest of the batters struggled against Mitchell Starc and Co.
David Warner’s struggles continued as Australia came out to bat the opener managed to score just 24 runs as he fell prey to Chris Woakes. England have little more than pride to play for, and Ben Stokes’ side will be looking for early wickets on Day 2 to keep alive their hopes of levelling the series at 2-2.
News18 Live Blog Team