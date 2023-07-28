Ashes 2023 Highlights ENG vs AUS 5th Test Day 2: Australia Bundle Out For 295 at Stumps

Stuart Broad lit things up with the dismissal of Marnus Labuschagne. Marnus was struggling all throughout the innings due to a lack of intent. The same goes for most Aussie batters. England will be the happier side with the way things have turned out.

On the last ball before the end of play, Jonny Bairstow threatened Marnus Labuschagne with a run-out similar to how the Englishman was dismissed himself by Alex Carey however, the Aussie batter was well within his crease.

Ricky Ponting while discussing the play on Day 1 was pelted with grapes and it would only go on to add more heat to the historic rivalry. As far as the on-field matters are concerned, Australia trail England by 222 runs ahead of Day 2.

Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja helped Pat Cummins’ side post a score of 61/1 at stumps after having restricted England to 283 runs. Cummins had won the toss and elected to bowl first, with the hosts suffering a total collapse as they were reeling at 73/3 before Harry Brook smashed 85 runs in 91 balls.

Ben Duckett had earlier scored 41 while Ali added 34 however, the rest of the batters struggled against Mitchell Starc and Co.

David Warner’s struggles continued as Australia came out to bat the opener managed to score just 24 runs as he fell prey to Chris Woakes. England have little more than pride to play for, and Ben Stokes’ side will be looking for early wickets on Day 2 to keep alive their hopes of levelling the series at 2-2.