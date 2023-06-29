Ashes 2023: Ben Duckett's 98 Powers England to 278/4 at Stumps on Day 2, Australia's Lead Cut Down to 138 Runs

England slashed Australia’s first-innings lead of 416 to 138 after two days of the second Ashes test at Lord’s on Thursday.

The bad news for England in comfortably scoring 278 runs was that all four wickets to fall were gifted to Australia.

England batted so serenely through the middle session and to an hour past tea — without even Bazballing it — that Australia spread its fielders, vacating the slips in desperate need of a second wicket.

And Australia’s fortunes worsened when Nathan Lyon, its only wicket-taker at that point and the teammate who seemingly never gets hurt, injured his right calf while running to a ball in the field and hobbled away with help. He didn’t return and the manner of his exit suggested he may not return for the rest of what is his 100th successive test.

Without Lyon’s spin to wear down England, Australia changed its tactics by tempting England with the short ball.

England took the bait.

Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett and world No. 1 Joe Root recklessly went after short balls and gave catches behind square.

Pope spoiled a flowing 97-run stand with Duckett when his pull at Cameron Green sailed straight to Steve Smith at deep backward square leg. Pope made 42 off 63 balls.

In the same over, Root had 1 when he gloved a Green bouncer to wicketkeeper Alex Carey and Australia duly celebrated raucously. But Green committed a no-ball, his fifth of six on the day.

Root used his life on 1 to pass Allan Border into 10th on the all-time test run-scorers list.

But Australia minimized the missed chance by getting Root out for 10, when his pull at Mitchell Starc was brilliantly caught by a diving Smith at backward square. Root reviewed the catch but Smith fairly got his fingers underneath.

Before Root was dismissed, Duckett agonizingly missed his second test century at Lord’s this month when he pulled at Josh Hazlewood and top-edged to David Warner at deep fine leg. Duckett had 98 off 134 balls, including nine boundaries.

After the mad hour from Lyon limping away to Root’s dismissal, Harry Brook and Ben Stokes calmly steered England to stumps against conventional fields, although Brook got a life on 25 when he pulled Pat Cummins to square leg where Marnus Labuschagne dropped an overhead catch.

Brook was on 45 and Stokes on 17 in an unbroken stand of 56.

The only wicket to fall in England’s first 188 runs was Zak Crawley’s in the middle session. Crawley was outsmarted by Lyon and stumped by Carey down the leg side for 48.

Crawley’s partnership of 91 with Duckett was the best by England openers against Australia since 2011 when Andrew Strauss and Alastair Cook made 98. That was 32 Ashes tests ago.

