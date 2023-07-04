'That’s Definitely Not me...': Ben Stokes Breaks Silence on 'Crybaby' Jibe With Blockbuster Response

The controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow has surely raised the tensions between England and Australia, adding more drama to what has already been a fiercely contested Ashes 2023.

Australia captain Pat Cummins has justified the stumping citing rules while his England counterpart Ben Stokes claims he would’ve never wanted to win the game in that manner.

Even the coaches have chimed in with Brendon McCullum claiming he won’t be having a beer with any of Australian cricketers anytime soon. Australia coach Andrew McDonald hit back, calling the comments as ‘disappointing.

Former players have also gotten involved with Geoffrey Boycott asking Australia to make things right by issuing a ‘fulsome apology’.

Naturally, the media is having a go at the players too with British media labelling the incident as ‘pathetic’ and claiming Cummins has killed ‘decorum’ and ‘codes of honour and decorum’.

Australian press didn’t hold back either.

A publication printed images of Stokes and McCullum using pacifiers with the headline ‘We’re 2 up, Baby!’.

The West Australian used an edited photo of Stokes as an infant with pacifier in nappies titled ‘Crybabies’ and a social media user shared the page on Twitter which attracted the allrounder’s attention.

While tensions are simmering - on and off the field - Stokes showed his sense of humour with a hilarious response.

“That’s definitely not me, since when did I bowl with the new ball," Stokes wrote.

Even the British Prime Minister, a cricket fan, has shared his opinion on the dismissal, choosing to side with Stokes.

“The prime minister agrees with (England captain) Ben Stokes who said he simply wouldn’t want to win a game in the manner that Australia did," a spokesman said.