Controversy in Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes Catches and Then Drops Steve Smith | WATCH

England and Australia courted controversy yet again on the penultimate ball before lunh on the day five of the fifth Test at The Oval in London on Monday.

Steve Smith tickled the ball from Moeen Ali as it balooned up in the air as Ben Stokes, standing at leg slip, caught it only for it to hit his leg in celebration.

The upmire gave it not out. England reviewed but the third umpire found it to not out.

Chasing 384 for the victory and a 3-1 win in the series, the Australians were 238-3 and needing 146 more runs over the last two sessions of Day 5 at The Oval.

Smith was unbeaten on 40 and Head was 31 not out, with their partnership up to 69 runs.

England resumed with Australia on 135-0 and finally found some seam movement and swing with a new ball — and it accounted for David Warner, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne in an 11-over spell in which the tourists hit just 34 runs.

Warner went for 60 in his final innings on English soil, edging Chris Woakes behind. The left-handed opener intends to retire from test cricket after the Sydney test against Pakistan in January and there was some applause from spectators for a player English crowds have enjoyed giving some friendly abuse down the years.

Woakes then removed Khawaja for 72, trapping him lbw, and a review by the batter proved to be a waste with replays showing it was plumb.

Mark Wood then entered the attack with his express pace and found the edge of Labuschagne (13), with Zak Crawley taking a sharp catch at second slip.

Smith and Head quickly took their fourth-wicket partnership to 69 and will resume in the afternoon session when rain is forecast to cause interruptions in play.

Australia is looking to complete the highest ever chase at The Oval. It would be the eighth highest in test history and the second highest by Australia.