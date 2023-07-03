'Hey Sledgers...': Gautam Gambhir Posts Cryptic Tweet After Jonny Bairstow Run Out Controversy

England and Australia may have produced another classic Ashes Test at Lord’s but the focus seems to be more on a dismissal than the fact that the tourists are now just a win or a draw away from retaining the famous urn.

The dismissal has snowballed into a massive controversy with the crowd booing Australians, calling them cheats with a couple of Australians involved in exchanges with the MCC members in the famous long room of Lord’s cricket ground.

India legend Gautam Gambhir has also chimed in with a cryptic tweet of his own in which he has asked, without naming anyone in particular, if the spirit of the game logic is only applicable to Indians.

“Hey sledgers….does spirit of the game logic apply to u or is it just for Indians?" Gambhir tweeted.

Chasing 371, the match was nicely poised on the fifth day of the 2nd Test with England 193/5. Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow had just started stitching a partnership with the contest heading for a thrilling finale.

And then after leaving aside a short delivery from Cameron Green, Bairstow scratched the pitch with his shoe and walked out of his crease.

An alert Alex Carey who had perhaps noted Bairstow lazily ambling out of his crease on previous occasions, produced a direct hit with the Englishman well out of his crease as he began walking towards Stokes at the non-striker’s end.

The Australians appealed and the decision was quickly referred. TV umpire adjudged Bairstow as run out which irked the England players and fans alike.

Stuart Broad, who walked in next, fired at Carey, “That’s all you’ll ever be remembered for that."

And told Pat Cummins, “That’s the worst thing I’ve ever seen in cricket."