Ashes 2023: Edgbaston to Turn Blue for Bob Willis During Second Day's Play

The initiative will raise money to help and support the Bob Willis Fund, co-founded by his wife Lauren Clark and brother David, in its research and bring awareness about prostate cancer

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 16:15 IST

The Edgbaston to turn blue on day of 1st Ashes Test

The Edgbaston Cricket Stadium will turn ‘Blue for Bob’ on Saturday, which is day two of the first Test of Ashes 2023 to commemorate England’s legendary cricketer Bob Willis, who passed away at the age of 70 from prostate cancer in 2019.

The initiative will raise money to help and support the Bob Willis Fund, co-founded by his wife Lauren Clark and brother David, in its research and bring awareness about prostate cancer.

Edgbaston first went Blue for Bob in the 2021 ODI between England and Pakistan and on day two of England’s rescheduled fifth Test against India in 2022. Spectators attending day two’s game are encouraged to wear blue to support the cause.

Edgbaston was Willis’ home ground during his time with county side Warwickshire between 1972 and 1984, including winning the County Championship in his very first season with the club.

Willis took 325 wickets in 90 Tests for England, at an average of 25.20, with his most memorable spell coming in the Ashes Test at Headingley in July 1981 when he bagged 8/43 to win the game for England. After his retirement from the game, he became a commentator with Sky Sports.

    • In the ongoing first Test, a superb 118 from Joe Root, his first Test century against Australia since 2015, helped England race to 393/8 before making a surprise declaration on the opening day of the first Ashes Test.

    Apart from Root scoring his 30th Test century, Zak Crawley notched up 61 while Jonny Bairstow made 78. By the time stumps arrived, Australia finished on 14/0, still trailing England by 379 runs.

