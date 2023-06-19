‘England Could Find Themselves in Trouble': Vaughan Warns ENG Against Bazball After Early Collapse in 2nd Innings

After the opening Ashes Test saw a sudden turnaround of fortunes on the third day, Michael Vaughan shelled out a stern warning for England, suggesting Ben Stokes and Co should hold back their aggressive approach and keep it saved for Day 4. Australia concluded their first innings early on Day 3, being bundled out for 386 runs. Following the visitors’ batting, overcast conditions halted proceedings at Edgbaston.

The weather certainly made things easier for the Australian pacers with Scott Baland and Pat Cummins getting rid of England’s opening pair of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett in the first ten overs.

Anticipating a potential collapse, Vaughan said to BBC Sports, “I’m worried that England could find themselves in trouble very quickly if they go too hard too early. Bazball needs some sleep, a kip and to come back tomorrow."

Leading from the front, Australian captain Pat Cummins gave England an early blow by picking up the wicket of Ben Duckett, who edged a brilliant outswinger and ended up being caught by Cameron Green at the gully. Coming off a memorable performance in the WTC final against Australia, Scott Boland has been continuing his red-hot form in the Ashes. He also made full use of the overcast conditions and was able to send off Duckett’s opening partner Crawley in the next over.

Besides being critical of England’s batting, Michael Vaughan also heaped praises on Australia for making a roaring comeback with the ball. Underlining their pacers’ dominance on Day 3, Vaughan said that the visitors’ performance was in line with mighty Australia he has always known.

“This is the Australian team I have known all the time since I started to watch Test Cricket. There was assistance with the conditions, and the ball began to move but it was simply the mindset," Vaughan said to BBC.

Another English legend, Michael Atherton hailed Aussie skipper Pat Cummins for reading the conditions well to identify “Australia’s biggest chance" to make a comeback in the game.