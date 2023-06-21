WATCH: Root Pulls off a Stunner to Dismiss Alex Carey, Yuzvendra Chahal Calls Ex-ENG Skipper a 'Legend'

Australia pulled off a terrific 2-wicket win against England in the opening Ashes Test at Edgbaston. Visiting captain Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon stitched a 55-run stand for the 9th wicket to thump Ben Stokes & Co to go 1-0 up in the 5-match Test series.

Australia’s thrilling chase was initially marred by rain, delaying the proceedings of the final day in Birmingham. The hosts were sniffing their chances with Usman Khawaja, who became only the second Australian after Kim Hughes to bat on all five days, falling for 65 and then Joe Root taking a sensational catch off his own bowling o get rid of Alex Carey.

Ashes 2023, England vs Australia 1st Test Day 5 Highlights

Root’s catch not only brought the English supporters on their toes but also garnered immense praise from his IPL teammate and Indian wrist spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal. The incident took place in the 81st over when Root bowled a quicker delivery and Carey shimmied down the track to drill it back at Root. After missing a couple of chances, the former England captain grabbed the ball this time with both hands.

Meanwhile, Chahal also shared the clip of Root’s stunning catch on Twitter, calling his Rajasthan Royals teammate a legend.

“Roooooooooooooooooooooot @root66 #legend #Ashes2023," Chahal wrote.

With 2 wickets needed, England opted not to take the new ball but Cummins had different plans. He shared an unfinished 55-run partnership with no. 11 batter Nathan Lyon for the ninth wicket as they gave Australia the winning start in their attempt to wrest back the Urn in England after many years.

