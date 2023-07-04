Jonny Bairstow Gives Death Stare to Pat Cummins at Lord's Pavilion After Australia Win 2nd Test - WATCH

From on-field arguments to aggressive reaction from the crowd, the second Ashes Test at the Lord’s witnessed a lot of actions, making it one of the most-heated red-ball clashes of all time. What led to the temperament was English batter Jonny Bairstow’s controversial stumping on Day 5. It seems things remained quite heated even after the match concluded with Australia registering a 43-run victory.

Basking in the glory of their second-successive win in the Ashes, the Australian team was making its way into the changing room when winning captain Pat Cummins stopped for the customary handshake. Bairstow extended his hands in response but looked quite disgusted. A clip of the incident has become viral across social media with Bairstow’s poker face in the highlight.

At a crucial period during England’s fourth-innings chase, Jonny Bairstow faced a bouncer from Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green. After leaving the ball, the English batter immediately walked off the crease, assuming the over was done. But Aussie wicketkeeper Alex Carey collected the ball quickly and rattled the stumps with a direct throw. Bairstow was left shocked when the third umpire gave the decision in Australia’s favour.

Despite the dismissal being legal, English cricket fans slammed the Australian Cricket Team, shelling out cheating accusations for the visitors. England’s coach Brendon McCullum also expressed his discontent over the event, suggesting that moments like these go “against the spirit of the game."