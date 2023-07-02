'Same Old Aussies, Always Cheating': Lord's Crowd Boos Australia for Jonny Bairstow's Run-out -WATCH

Jonny Bairstow’s bizarre dismissal on the final day of the 2nd Ashes Test has led to a massive controversy in the cricketing circle. The England wicketkeeper-batter was run out by his Australia counterpart Alex Carey as he carelessly wandered out of his crease after ducking a bouncer from Cameron Green.

The incident happened on the last delivery of the 52nd over when Bairstow thought he had secured his ground by tapping his bat behind the crease. The decision was referred to third umpire Marais Erasmus, who ruled Bairstow had been stumped, with England getting reduced to 193-6.

Bairstow was jolted and so was the English dressing room and the crowd at Lord’s who booed Alex Carey for his act. The spectators also took a dig at the Australian players with a chant of ‘Same old Aussies, always cheating’ in a reference to a 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

The controversial incident also led to some strong reactions from the experts of the game. Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg suggested that Bairstow wasn’t out, asserting that the ‘spirit of the game’ has been pushed to the boundary’.

“Bairstow wicket, Not Out. Spirit of cricket pushed to the boundary. Not attempting a run, end of over, scratched crease then walked for the regulation BS chat between overs between batsman. #ashes #ENGvsAUS.

Reacting to Hogg’s tweet, former England cricketer Paul Nixon wrote, “Just arrived home & see the #Bairstow incident.Totally agree Hoggy he put his foot back in and held it a sec to respect the WK and that’s all it takes as respect.23 years as WK that all it takes from a batter a little foot hold. Poor it’s not the spirit of the game. #Ashes2023."

Renowned English Broadcaster Piers Morgan also took to Twitter and lashed out at Australia’s act to dismiss Jonny Bairstow.

You cannot be serious??!! Australia, that is pathetic. How can you possibly want to win an Ashes Test match like that?

In another tweet, Morgan wrote, “BOTTOM LINE: Bairstow was seeking zero advantage and everyone knows it. Yes, it’s ‘in the rules’ but no, it’s not in the spirit of the game. Very surprised to see Pat Cummins not call him back."

Bairstow’s controversial dismissal also sent the Lord’s crowd into an unprecedented rage as Australian players were abused by spectators in the famous Pavilion Long Room.

Members in the Lord’s Pavilion, the most prestigious stand in the stadium, confronted the Australia team as they walked through the historic Long Room to get to their dressing room at lunch.