'Mark Wood a Bit Like Mitchell Johnson And a Bit Like Brett Lee in His Prime': Ricky Ponting

Legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting heaped praise on England paceman Mark Wood and compared him with the likes of veteran Aussie pacers Mithcell Johnson and Brett Lee. Wood, who is known for his lethal pace, ran riot with the ball in the third Ashes Test as he claimed a fifer in the first innings to dismantle Australia’s innings.

Wood missed out on the first two Tests due to fitness concerns but he made an instant impact with the ball at Headingly. Playing in a Test for the first time since last year’s tour of Pakistan, Wood picked 5-34 from 11.4 overs and 2-66 from 17 overs in both innings of the match at Headingley.

Ponting said that Wood has the qualities of both Johnson and Lee from their prime and called him a strike weapon.

“Wood is a bit like him (Johnson) and a bit like Brett Lee in his prime I reckon as well. Bowling first change, bowling quickly, intimidating batsmen, getting a little bit of movement when it was there. He is just an absolute strike weapon. I think that the difference was there to see in Headingley," Ponting said on ICC review.

The legendary Aussie captain talked about the attributes of Wood.

“I mean someone that can run in and bowl at that pace but he gets movement with the ball as well. His seam presentation, the way he releases the ball is outstanding for someone that’s running in and bowling as fast as he is," he added.