'Mark Wood a Bit Like Mitchell Johnson And a Bit Like Brett Lee in His Prime': Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting said that Mark Wood has the qualities of both Mitchell Johnson and Brett Lee from their prime and called him a strike weapon.

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 20:25 IST

Manchester

England paceman Mark Wood (AP Image)
England paceman Mark Wood (AP Image)

Legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting heaped praise on England paceman Mark Wood and compared him with the likes of veteran Aussie pacers Mithcell Johnson and Brett Lee. Wood, who is known for his lethal pace, ran riot with the ball in the third Ashes Test as he claimed a fifer in the first innings to dismantle Australia’s innings.

Wood missed out on the first two Tests due to fitness concerns but he made an instant impact with the ball at Headingly. Playing in a Test for the first time since last year’s tour of Pakistan, Wood picked 5-34 from 11.4 overs and 2-66 from 17 overs in both innings of the match at Headingley.

Ponting said that Wood has the qualities of both Johnson and Lee from their prime and called him a strike weapon.

“Wood is a bit like him (Johnson) and a bit like Brett Lee in his prime I reckon as well. Bowling first change, bowling quickly, intimidating batsmen, getting a little bit of movement when it was there. He is just an absolute strike weapon. I think that the difference was there to see in Headingley," Ponting said on ICC review.

The legendary Aussie captain talked about the attributes of Wood.

“I mean someone that can run in and bowl at that pace but he gets movement with the ball as well. His seam presentation, the way he releases the ball is outstanding for someone that’s running in and bowling as fast as he is," he added.

    • However, Ponting also pointed out the challenge Wood will face in the remaining two Ashes Tests.

    “I think the biggest challenge is getting him through the next couple of games. I know he said after Headingley that he got through I think three Test matches in a row in Australia in the last Ashes series and did it OK. The challenge for him is going to be if he keeps his pace at that sort of mid-90 miles an hour because they’re like those guys that you know he’s not overly tall, he’s quite skiddy and when they’re not at their absolute top pace-wise they can be quite easy to face."

    About the Author

    Aditya Maheshwari

    first published: July 16, 2023, 20:25 IST
    last updated: July 16, 2023, 20:25 IST
