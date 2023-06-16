The Ashes: Top Run Scorers and Wicket Takers in One of the Oldest Sporting Rivalries

The Ashes are one of the most prestigious tournaments in the sport of cricket and illustrate the timeless appeal of the game. The tournament also offers bragging rights as two of the most historic nations in Test cricket take each other on for the highly sought-after urn.

The series has witnessed 72 editions of scintillating cricket, with Australia slightly ahead in the head-to-head with a record of 34 triumphant series. England have won it 32 times, while the remainder of the overall number ended up in a draw.

The longstanding rivalry between the two of the sport’s great nations has a special place in the annals of sport. And as a testament to any great tournament, The Ashes produces heroes for young ones to try and emulate and for fans to rally behind.

And some of the game’s biggest legends have been forged in the testing circumstances of the highly touted series.

Most Runs Scored in The Ashes:

Sir Donald Bradman - 5208 Runs.

Widely regarded as the best batsman to have ever played the game, Sir Bradman cemented his incredible legacy thanks to his headline performances against the Three Lions.

The Australian tops the run-getters chart in The Ashes series by a vast margin as he managed to amass an awe-inspiring 5,028 runs throughout his Test career against the English.

A staggering average of 89.78 over 37 Tests against England, with 19 centuries to his decorated name, speaks volumes of the impact Bradman had on the series and its history.

Jack Hobbs - 3636 Runs.

The only Englishman in the top five run scorers rankings in the history of The Ashes, Hobbs was one of the earliest stars of the game, who managed to score 12 tons against the mighty Australians in the 41 games he played against the team from down under.

A classy batsman in every right, he was renowned for not giving away his wicket lightly, and making the Australian bowlers sweat for their paychecks every time the famous series rolled around.

Allan Border - 3222 Runs

Not too far behind Hobbs is former English captain Border, who revolutionised the sport and added new meaning to the esteemed series thanks to his shrewd decision-making and his no-nonsense attitude during their encounters against England.

Steve Waugh - 3173 Runs

Astute Aussie skipper Waugh had an incredibly successful record against the English as he managed to win eight of the nine Tests he led the side from down under.

Even a serious back injury couldn’t keep the skipper down as he battled through ailments to carve a niche for himself in the prestigious series.

Waugh pulled on the Whites 45 times against England and went past the century mark on 10 occasions.

Steve Smith - 3044 Runs

The only active player on the list, Steve Smith has the opportunity to move past his predecessors, given his amazing track record against the English.

Arguably one of the finest batters of his generation, Smith has made consistency his hallmark and has always come out fighting, flashing his unorthodox style of batting.

Smith has gone past the 3000 run mark in the 32 Tests he has played against England and will look to add on to his tally in the ongoing edition of the series.

He will play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the 2023 edition of the famous series in England.

Highest Wicket Takers:

Shane Warne - 195 Wickets

Undoubtedly one of the greatest spinners to ever pick up a ball, Warne’s magic spin came to the fore thanks to the prominence and relevance of The Ashes as he thrived under immense pressure.

A wide range of his finest moments came against England right from the famous ‘Ball of the Century’ to the 40-wicket series in the year 2005, Test bowling’s biggest bowling exponent, was also the flagbearer for the Ashes in terms of wicket-taking records.

Glenn McGrath - 157 Wickets

The personification of a ‘stump-to-stump’ bowler, McGrath excelled around the world, but especially in England. His home record too could stir up envy amongst even the most decorated bowlers as the seamer played a crucial role in the Aussies domination of the series in the 1990s and the start of the current millennium.

McGrath represented Australia in 30 Tests against England and led his side to 22 victories against their great sporting rivals.

McGrath troubled English batsmen time and again en route to becoming one of the most illustrious names in the world of seam bowling.

Hugh Trumble - 141 Wickets

The 6’4" off-spinner made life difficult for the Englishmen every time he came up against them as he managed to hit the pitch with pace and perplex the dumbfounded batsmen.

Stuart Broad - 131 Wickets

The only active bowler on the list names a name for himself as he spearheaded the English bowling attack in the famous 2009 win that brought the urn back to English soil.

A career-defining 8 for 15 against the team from down under at Trent Bridge is the highlight of his 35 games against Australia and he will hope to take inspiration from the series that made him an authentic star as Australia come visiting once again.

The 36-year-old pacer could rack up more wickets and rise up the rankings as the series rolls on, but irrespective of what the future holds for the seamer, his name already features prominently in the most coveted rolls of honour in the annals of Test cricket.

Dennis Lillee - 128 Wickets

The original pace demon. A frightening presence armed with an equally fearsome delivery. The tall bowler, who was famous for his aggression and his imposing wide reaching run up and leap struck fear in the hearts of batsmen worldwide and especially the English.