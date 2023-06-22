'We'll Go a Little Harder..': Brendon McCullum on England's 'Bazball' Approach Despite Defeat in Ashes 2023 Opener

Following a defeat in the first Test of Ashes 2023, Brendon McCullum’s England are still likely to stick to their Bazball approach as the New Zealand legend said his side will go against Australia ‘a little harder’ in the upcoming second Test at Lord’s.

Australia registered a two-wicket win over England at Edgbaston with Ben Stokes’ side surely missing a trick as they declared at 393/8 on Day 1 a move which surprised many cricketers from the past.

Australia replied by scoring 386 in their first innings before the English side folded for 273 in their second innings, whereas Pat Cummins’ men managed to pick up a win by scoring 282 runs on a rainy Day 5.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| ‘Main Matches Are Happening..’: PCB’s Likely Chairman Zaka Ashraf Rejects ‘Hybrid Model’

Ahead of the second Test which is slated to be played from June 28, McCullum shared his thoughts on why England suffered a narrow defeat and their approach for the next game.

The legendary opener stated that had his side got a little bit of the rub of the green, they could have defeated Australia.

“I’m sure they’ll stick to that strategy, which is great, because we’ll go a little harder. The way that we played validated our style of play. If we’d have got a little bit of the rub of the green then we might have been on the other side of it," McCullum told BBC.

ALSO READ| ‘Selectors Could Look at Players Who Have it in Them to be Future Test Players’: Sanjay Manjrekar