England Stay Alive in Ashes 2023, Win Headingley Test by 3 Wickets to Roar Back to 2-1 in Series

England kept themselves alive in the Ashes 2023 as they fought back valiantly against Australia to take the series to 2-1 after they defeated Pat Cummins’ side

After a 2-wicket win at Edgbaston, followed by 43-run win at Lord’s Australia were in the driving seat hoping to seal the series, instead, Ben Stokes’ side stepped up at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds to give themselves a massive lifeline in their bid to turn the series around.

Harry Brook played a gritty knock of 75 runs in the second innings, helping England chase down the required total of 251 runs on Day 4 itself.

After restricting Australia to 224 on a rainy Day 3, with two sessions being washed off due to rain, Stokes and Co, came up with a valiant bowling display, followed by a decent start by the openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley.

Australia fought throughout Day 4, Mitchell Starc picked up a five-wicket haul but his efforts went in vain as England won the game with four sessions to spare.

Earlier, Stokes continued his winning streak with the toss as he invited Australia to bat first the visitors suffered a shaky start courtesy of a fiery spell from Mark Wood. On Day 1 Australia were reduced to 85/4 after which Mitchell Marsh smashed a spectacular run-a-ball century, to help his side recover somewhat.

Marsh’s 118-run inning in as many balls helped the Aussies put up a total of 263 on the board before England came out to bat and finished with 68-3 at stumps, as they trailed by 195 runs.

Stokes and Co. were restricted to a total of 237 runs with the captain himself top-scoring at 80.

Aussie captain Cummins also shone by picking up a fifer, with Australia taking a 142-run lead at Stumps on Day 2.