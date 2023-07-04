Trends :ODI World Cup 2023Prithvi ShawSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » Ashes 2023: England Vice-captain Ollie Pope Sidelined for Rest of Series

Ashes 2023: England Vice-captain Ollie Pope Sidelined for Rest of Series

Ollie Pope underwent scans on his right shoulder that showed he needs surgery, forcing him to the sidelines for the remainder of the 2023 campaign.

Advertisement

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 17:10 IST

Leeds

Ollie Pope injured his shoulder (AP Image)
Ollie Pope injured his shoulder (AP Image)

England middle-order batter Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the remaining three matches of the Ashes 2023 after he sustained a shoulder injury. Pope got injured during the second Test match at the Lord’s and will not take part in the rest of English’s summer.

The ECB released a statement to share the update on Pope’s injury. The 25-year-old underwent scans on his right shoulder that showed he needs surgery, forcing him to the sidelines for the remainder of the 2023 campaign.

Also Read | ‘English Cricket’s Hypocrisy And Sense of Entitlement is Something Else’: Aakash Chopra on ‘Spirit of Cricket’ Debate

Advertisement

“Scans in London on Monday revealed the full extent of the injury and he will miss the rest of the summer campaign and will require surgery," the ECB stated.

It’s a massive blow for England as they lost the first two Test matches of the series and one more loss will blow their chances of winning the Ashes.

The board has announced that no replacement will be announced for Pope in the third Test match at Leeds.

“He will work closely with the England and Surrey medical teams in respect of his rehabilitation. England will not call up a replacement for the third Ashes Test, which starts at Headingley on Thursday," it stated.

Advertisement

Pope injured his shoulder, fielding in the first innings and went on to aggravate his injury when the side believed they could not use a substitute fielder in the match, due to a misunderstanding with the match officials.

Dan Lawrence is expected to bat number 3 for England in the third Test match.

Also Read | IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma Spotted in a New Look Ahead of Test Series - See Photos

Lawrence has represented England in 11 Tests while scoring 551 runs, including four half-centuries. When it comes to First-Class cricket, he has amassed 6050 runs in 113 games which includes 14 centuries and 28 fifties.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Virat Kohli Shares Pics of 'Leg Day' at Gym, Says '8 Years and Counting'; Fans React | #shorts
  • Ashes 2023: Travis Head Excited as Australia have a chance to Ashes Win | Cricket News | ENG vs AUS
  • England End Rain-Curtailed Day 3 of 3rd Ashes Test at 27/0, Need 224 More Runs to Win
  • Chris Woakes: 'We don't Want To Rely on Stokes All The Time' | ASHES | ENG vs AUS | Cricket News
  • Ashes 2023: England Overtake Australia on Day 3, Look to Win First Test in Series | Cricket News

    • England are trailing 2-0 in the five-match series after losing at Lord’s.

    They are attempting to win the Ashes for the first time since 2015, while Australia have not won in England since 2001.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aditya MaheshwariAditya Maheshwari, Senior-Sub Editor, Sports at News18.com, wholeheartedly follo...Read More

    first published: July 04, 2023, 17:10 IST
    last updated: July 04, 2023, 17:10 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App