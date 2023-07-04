Ashes 2023: England Vice-captain Ollie Pope Sidelined for Rest of Series

England middle-order batter Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the remaining three matches of the Ashes 2023 after he sustained a shoulder injury. Pope got injured during the second Test match at the Lord’s and will not take part in the rest of English’s summer.

The ECB released a statement to share the update on Pope’s injury. The 25-year-old underwent scans on his right shoulder that showed he needs surgery, forcing him to the sidelines for the remainder of the 2023 campaign.

“Scans in London on Monday revealed the full extent of the injury and he will miss the rest of the summer campaign and will require surgery," the ECB stated.

It’s a massive blow for England as they lost the first two Test matches of the series and one more loss will blow their chances of winning the Ashes.

The board has announced that no replacement will be announced for Pope in the third Test match at Leeds.

“He will work closely with the England and Surrey medical teams in respect of his rehabilitation. England will not call up a replacement for the third Ashes Test, which starts at Headingley on Thursday," it stated.

Pope injured his shoulder, fielding in the first innings and went on to aggravate his injury when the side believed they could not use a substitute fielder in the match, due to a misunderstanding with the match officials.

Dan Lawrence is expected to bat number 3 for England in the third Test match.

Lawrence has represented England in 11 Tests while scoring 551 runs, including four half-centuries. When it comes to First-Class cricket, he has amassed 6050 runs in 113 games which includes 14 centuries and 28 fifties.