'The Twists and Turns We've Seen..': Eoin Morgan Left Stunned With England, Australia's Show in Ashes 2023

From on-field altercations to off-field controversy, the ongoing Ashes series has already seen a lot of drama, proving the point why it is recognised as one of the most-celebrated red-ball clashes.

With two more matches still to be played, Australia are leading the five-Test series 2-1. Following two back-to-back victories, the Aussies could seal the deal in the third game. But they had to surrender in front of a gritty English side, which picked up a 3-wicket victory in the third Test, keeping their hopes alive in the series.

Following England’s comeback victory, former English skipper Eoin Morgan showered praises on both teams for producing a neck-to-neck battle so far in the series. Speaking on Sky Sports, Morgan said, “It’s unbelievable. The twists and turns we’ve seen throughout every session of every day have been really remarkable. Can’t remember a series like this."

In a bid to give logic to his statement, Eoin Morgan brought out the reference to the 2005 Ashes series, which England won 2-1. It was a historic triumph from England’s perspective as they were able to bag the iconic series for the first time since 1987.

“But this is different. This is excellence from both teams going toe to toe for as long as they have," Morgan said highlighting the tenacity of the ongoing Ashes. In the end, Morgan seemed hopeful of England making a comeback in the series, even though they need another win in the next match to make it level.

Eoin Morgan further lauded the fans of both teams for turning up in numbers at Headingley during the third Ashes Test, while also pointing at the chaotic ending of the second Test at Lord’s. “The Headingley crowd has been amazing, especially coming from Lord’s and with how the game ended there. This crowd has been just fantastic," Morgan said.

Coming off two consecutive defeats, England were desperate to win the third Test. They made some significant modifications to the playing eleven. Ollie Pope, Josh Tongue, and James Anderson who failed to impress in the previous game, were replaced by Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.