‘Let's See if They're Man Enough to Do That': England Legend Demands 'Public Apology' from Australia

The controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow has drawn strong reactions from legends of the game. The bizarre incident on the final day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s saw the English wicketkeeper-batter getting stumped when he strolled down towards his partner after dodging a Cameron Green bouncer.

Bairstow marked his guard after ducking and started walking towards the non-striker’s end, assuming that ball was dead. Aussie stumper Alex Carey spotted the error and capitalised on it with an under arm throw for a direct hit, eventually sparking a big controversy.

Condemning the incident, former England cricketer Sir Geoffrey Boycott has demanded a public apology from the Australian team over the incident. In his column for the Daily Telegraph, the English legend called the episode ‘a shame’.

“Australia need to have think about what they did and make a fulsome public apology. That way it will redress the situation and everyone can then move on. These teams have played brilliant cricket in great spirit and it is a shame when something like that happens to spoil it all," Boycott wrote.

“Australia have now had time to think about what happened. We all make mistakes in the heat of the moment. People will think better of the Australians if they put their hands up and say ‘we got it wrong’. That is the way to go. Let’s see over the next few days if they are man enough to do that.

“If you want to win at all costs then cricket should not be for you. We want people to play hard and fair but surely there are standards to uphold. When batsmen are not trying to take an advantage then you should not follow the letter of the law. Apply some common sense," Boycott added.

Boycott further urged England to not become the reason for their own downfall in the series, pointing out their collapse in the first innings and giving away a 91-run lead.

“Until this series, the England batting has been refreshing, exciting and injected new life into Test cricket. Even when scoring quickly the batsmen have looked in control with mainly proper cricket strokes. Suddenly in these last two Tests, they have lost their focus and their brains."