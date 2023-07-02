'That's Basically Saying Mitchell Starc is Cheating': Glenn McGrath Blasts Decision to Reprieve Ben Duckett

Australia and controversial catches seem to have struck a close bond in the past month or so. Remember the catch of Shubman Gill claimed by Cameron Green during the final of the World Test Championship?

The decision to then award the decision in favour of the fielder caused a lot of debate resulting in Gill being fined for questioning the umpire’s decision on social media with a cryptic post.

Now, a fresh controversy has erupted with Australia at the receiving end of it and it has left the legendary Glenn McGrath fuming.

On Saturday, Cameron Green seemed to have given Australia a big breakthrough when he had Ben Duckett hole out at fine leg to Michell Starc.

Duckett, resigned to his fate, began his long walk to the dressing room before being signaled to wait by the on-field umpires as their TV counterpart checked if the catch was cleanly taken. As it turned out, Starc had grazed the turf with the ball while sliding which meant he wasn’t in control of his movements, as MCC explained later.

The catch was overturned leaving Australian team frustrated.

An irked McGrath, one of the greatest fast bowlers to have played the game, lashed out at the decision, calling it the ‘biggest load of rubbish’ he’s ever seen.

“I’m sorry, that is the biggest load of rubbish I have ever seen. He has got that ball under control. That ball is under control. I’m sorry, I’ve seen everything this game has to offer. If that is not out, then every other catch that’s ever been taken should be not out. That is a disgrace. I’ve seen everything now. I cannot believe that. If that ball is not under control, that is ridiculous. He’s got that well under control in two hands. I have seen everything now," McGrath said on BBC.