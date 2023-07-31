Ashes 2023: Glenn Mcgrath Bowls to Michael Atherton and Ricky Ponting, Courtesy a Rain Break

When rain played a spoilsport on Day 4 of the fifth Ashes Test, fans got to watch the bowling of Australian legend Glenn McGrath, who was on the commentary panel of Sky Sports. In a fun-filled session inside the broadcaster’s studio, McGrath bowled to former England captain Michael Atherton, who fell victim to the Aussie pacer 19 times in 17 Tests during his playing days. Ex-Australian skipper Ricky Ponting was also present there and faced some deliveries from his former teammate. Ponting further discussed how consistent McGrath was in maintaining his length. He also reminisced about the last time when Atherton was sent off by the Australian great during the 2001 Ashes series.

Michael Atherton appeared in the final red-ball game of his career, with Australia and England engaging in the fifth Ashes Test at the oval in 2001. During England’s second innings, Atherton could score 9 runs off 20 deliveries when Glenn McGrath trapped him for a catch at the slips. According to Ricky Ponting, McGrath bowled some outside-off deliveries, which Atherton was “playing and missing."

As soon as McGrath changed the length, delivering closer to the off stump, he got the result. The ball found the edge of Atherton’s bat, with Shane Warne completing the catch. “As Atherton was walking back off the ground, I looked at him and he was just waving his bat to the crowd. Pigeon (McGrath) looked at me and said, ‘It’s the first time I ever felt sorry’," Ponting recalled.

Following the conversation, Michael Atherton took his position infront of a makeshift wicket as Glenn McGrath was gearing up to roll his arms. Ricky Ponting took a sarcastic dig at Atherton, asking McGrath if he would want a fielder at the slips. Then Ponting went to the receiver’s end and placed a white sheet at a particular spot of the crease to highlight the usual length of McGrath’s bowling.