Watch: Ricky Ponting Delivers a Savage Remark After Kevin Pietersen Praises Joe Root

Joe Root has put on a stunning show in the Ashes 2023 opener currently underway at Edgbaston. During the lunch break on the fourth day’s play, Pietersen made an appreciatory remark for Root who had stunned everyone starting the day with a flurry of boundaries employing the reverse scoop,

Root smashed as many as five boundaries and a maximum in his entertaining 46-run innings before Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon had him stumped.

Root’s out-of-the-box batting garnered enough praise from Pietersen, but Ponting was ready with a savage reply to take down his former Ashes rival.

Underlining Root’s aggressive approach, Pietersen said, “Joe Root just owned the game. He ran the game, he was pure quality and he just owned that space. Australian players were just scratching their heads."

In response, a calm and composed Ponting said, “Well, Root is out now. He has got 40."

England were unquestionably on the back foot after losing both of their openers at the dying phase of a rain-affected Day 3.

Root, alongside Ollie Pope, kicked off proceedings on the fourth day and went on to attempt a reverse ramp off the very first delivery from Scott Boland.

Even after failing to connect in his first attempt, Root did not refrain from the mindset. He kept on trying the same shot in the following deliveries and succeeded in getting a few boundaries. Not only Pietersen but the Edgbaston crowd was also on its feet watching Root at his devastating best.