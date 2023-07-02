Kevin Pietersen Stirs Controversy, Suggests Australia May Have Asked Nathan Lyon to Get Hit on The Head for Concussion Substitution

While the cricket world applauded a hobbling Nathan Lyon walking out to bat during the Day 4 of the 2nd Test between England and Australia at the Lord’s, Kevin Pietersen has created controversy with a suggestion that the injured offspinner may have been sent to trigger the option of concussion substitute.

With both England and Australia employing short ball tactic to get wickets, Pietersen, while on commentary, theorized that if Lyon gets hit by a bouncer on the head and is diagnosed for concussion, the tourists will be able to replace him with a like-for-like substitution in Todd Murphy who can then bowl in the second innings.

“Imagine if he (Lyon) had been hit on the head and got concussion, he’d have got a like-for-like replacement and a world-class spinner (Murphy), based on how he performed in India, it gives food for thought," Pietersen said.

Lyon badly injured his calf on the second day of the Test while fielding and was helped off the field and the severity meant he couldn’t bowl again with fears the veteran could miss he remainder of the Ashes 2023.

Unable to run, Lyon somehow managed to hit a boundary before being dismissed on four by Stuart Broad. He received a standing ovation while heading back to the dressing room.