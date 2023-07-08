Ashes 2023 Highlights 3rd Test Day 3: England 27/0 at Stumps, Need 224 Runs to Win

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: July 09, 2023, 00:08 IST
Leeds (England)
England vs Australia 2023 live score, 3rd Test, Day 3: Captain Ben Stokes produced another heroic Headingley performance and the bowlers took crucial late wickets as England kept their Ashes 2023 hopes alive on an exciting day two of the third Test against Australia, here on Friday.
Despite losing four wickets before stumps on Day 2, Australia managed to strengthen their position in the third Ashes Test as their lead swelled to 142.
An early review taken by captain Pat Cummins, he wasn’t too sure but decided to go with the review anyway, Duckett was the man in question but clearly there was some daylight between the bat and ball, review unsuccessfull, England 10/0.
That’s it, that’s the all-out as Travis Head is caught, an entertaining inning comes to and end. Australia all out for 224, England need 251 runs to win the third Test, nearly 30 minutes of play left on Day 3.
Another nail in the coffin for Australia, they are nine down after Stuart Broad removes Todd Murphy, and AUS reach 211/9, holding a lead of 237 runs. They will want to to add as many runs as possible before the all-out.
Travis Head is playing a valuable knock for Australia, perhaps taking them closer to the series win with every runs he scores, gets the fifty in 94 balls, brings it up with a boundary and Australia reach 199/8. They lead England by 225 runs.
Australia’s lower order fully exposed now as skipper Pat Cummins departs after scoring just 1-run, Mark Wood strikes as England are looking to wrap up the Aussie tail. Cummins edges it, Bairstow takes the catch, and they opt for a review but it doesn’t result in anything. AUS 170/8, they lead England by 196 runs.
England are roaring back in the game, Mark Wood removes Mitchell Starc and Harry Brook takes a stunning catch, Starc edged it high in the air, Brook ran initially but stopped, looked at Carey and then ran again, eventually diving to complete the dismissal. AUS in trouble after the go down to 168/7, they lead England by 194 runs.
Australia’s lead is slowly inching closer to the 200-run mark, they reach 166/6 after 58 overs as Travis Head and Mitchell Starc are looking to ride out the storm. Head batting at 32, Starc batting at 15.
Gone! Alex Carey departs after scoring 5 runs, he was looking tentative, struggling at times, before he was castled by Woakes, the England pacer rattles his stumps and the Aussie batter walks back to the pavilion amid heavy boos. AUS 139/6, they lead England by 165 runs.
Alex Carey just can’t find himself some breathing room, after the Jonny Bairstow run-out incident, he has been at the centre of a ‘haircut gate’ story. Amidst all the noise, he comes out to bat as Australia look to extend their lead. AUS 139/5 after 53.4 overs, they lead by 165 runs.
Chris Woakes has snared a crucial wicket here, Mitchell Marsh scored a century in the first innings, but he falls at 28, a fuller delivery which Marsh wanted to leave but he ends up giving away and edge, Carey does the rest! England with a huge breakthrough on Day 3. AUS 131/5, they lead England by 157.
The covers are off and on the come the players yet again, the hide and seek continued for a while but Stuart Broad is taking over the duties with the ball. Australia 118/4, they lead England by 144 runs.
Just six balls could be bowled, Woakes gives away just a couple of runs in his over and the rain returns! Covers been brought on once again! What a dramatic, and dull day this has been!
The news we had all been waiting for, after taking a look at the pitch, the umpires have decided that play can resume from 9:15 PM, with 34 overs likely to be bowled if there’s no more rain. Hopefully the rain gods will be more kind.
Finally, the news everyone had been waiting for, an official inspection set to take place at 4:15 PM local time, 8:45 PM IST, hoping for good news as some of the covers have been removed. Good signs?
Early Lunch, then early Tea and now it seems that we’re likely to have an early day as the rain continues to pour down, it has continuously pelted down since the time play was due to start and it seems like the rain gods have decided they have no plans of allowing play to start today at Headingley.
Umpires have decided to take early Tea on Day 3 amid the ongoing rain, it seems that the play might resume after the latest break. Hoping for a positive update, however, another 30-minute break to follow.
Still no positive update from Leeds as the rain gods have decided to play spoilsport, remember, Australia lead England by 142 runs and Pat Cummins’ side also have a 2-0 lead in the series, every drop of rain here is not helping England’s cause.
Still no signs of the weather improving any time soon, the rain has been coming down hammer and tongs and it seems like the second session could meet the same fate as the first session if it continues like this. Not that the Barmy Army are complaining…
The second session should have started by now, on Day 3, but the rain hasn’t stopped and it has continued to pour down. No update as of yet when the play will start, but hopefully we can have some cricket today.
Barmy Army gives a glimpse of fans at Headingley enjoying cricket outside the stadium, the rain continues to pour down but that hasn’t stopped fans from enjoying some cricket themselves.
Since the pitch is under covers, early lunch has been taken on Day 3, the pitch remains under covers due to the rain delay, and it seems that there would be a while before the play begins here in Headingley.
England’s Barmy Army provide a glimpse of the ‘English summer’ with rain pelting down at the venue in Headingley, covers put over the pitch as England await their turn to make a comeback in the series they are trailing 0-2.
Here’s a glimpse of the venue, the Headingley stadium covered with clouds as the rain continues to come down. Hopefully, play can resume soon. We’ll keep you updated from the latest updates, stick around.
Rain has started to come down ahead of the Day 3’s play and the covers are on the pitch. Hopefully this is just a short spell of downpour, stay tuned as we bring you all the updates from the action on Day 3.
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the third day of the third Test between England and Australia currently underway at Headingley, Leeds. The contest has moved forward at breakneck speed with the third innings already underway long before the Day 2 ended. This is Steve Smith’s 100th Test of career and he’s already been dismissed twice in as many days. The contest has swayed dizzyingly. England thought they have limited Australia to 263 before finding themselves in danger of conceding a significant lead. Captain Ben Stokes came to the rescue to limit the damage. And then Australia gave up the advantage by losing four wickets for 90 runs.
Second outing with the bat came for Australia on the second day after a strong bowling performance led by Pat Cummins resulted in England being bowled out for 237, allowing the hosts to reduce the first-innings deficit to a mere 26 runs.
England managed to dismiss David Warner in single digits once again as their pacer Stuart Broad dismissed the Aussie opener for the 17th time in Test cricket. Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne survived the remaining overs before Tea, taking their side to 29/1 with a lead of 55.
Khawaja and Labuschagne proceeded to build a significant partnership for Australia. Their partnership was worth 57 runs when Moeen Ali had the latter caught by Harry Brook at deep mid-wicket. Not impressed with his shot selection, a disappointed Labuschagne walked back to the pavilion for 77-ball 33.
In his next over, Moeen struck again, claiming his 200th wicket in Test cricket and it was the prized scalp of Steve Smith, who flicked the ball straight into the hands of mid-wicket fielder Ben Duckett.
Australia faced another setback when set batter Khawaja, who was patiently approaching towards his fifty, was caught behind for 43.
Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh ensured Australia didn’t suffer any more setbacks before stumps on Day 2. The pair added an unbeaten 26-run stand, taking the visitors to 116/4.
Earlier, England resumed Day 2 under bright and sunny conditions at Headingley on 68/3, trailing Australia by 195 runs. The visitors struck early on, with skipper Pat Cummins claiming the big wicket of Joe Root on the second ball of the day.
Root was caught at the second slip by David Warner, departing without adding a single run to his previous day’s tally, for 19. One brought two for Australia as Mitchell Starc had Jonny Bairstow caught in the cordon where Steve Smith grabbed the opportunity at head height.
The next batter in was Moeen Ali, who, along with Ben Stokes began the process of rebuilding the innings for England. The hosts’ captain survived an LBW decision after being given not out by on-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena, and the review showing the impact was the umpire’s call.
The duo took England past the 100-run mark as the partnership started to flourish. However, in the last half an hour of the morning session, Australia broke the 44-run sixth-wicket stand. Cummins struck again, using the short-ball tactic to send Moeen Ali (21) back, who was caught in the slips by Smith.
Australia were dominant in the first session, further weakening England’s position to 142/7 after dismissing Chris Woakes on the stroke of lunch. Starc once again used a short ball, resulting in Woakes faintly edging it to the wicketkeeper while attempting to pull the delivery.
England began the second session in style with the new batter, Mark Wood, smashing two sixes and a four on the first three balls, making their intentions clear. In the next over, he hit another six before becoming Pat Cummin’s fifth wicket of the innings.
With wickets falling at the other end, Stokes changed his approach and began to score quickly, hitting a series of boundaries. After scoring 27 runs from 67 balls before lunch, he added an additional 53 runs from just 42 balls.
Stokes also survived twice in Todd Murphy’s over as Starc charged in, but failed to grab the chance, While, on the next ball, Murphy missed a challenging caught and bowled opportunity.
In the following two overs by Murphy, Stokes hit back-to-back sixes, but the spinner ultimately claimed the prized scalp of the England captain for a well-made 80. Australia dismissed England for 237, with the hosts narrowing the first-innings deficit to just 26 runs.
